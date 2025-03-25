Emmerdale spoilers: Tragedy as April Windsor overdoses?

April lies on the floor at Smithy next to an empty vial of ketamine

Emmerdale's April wants to teach her dad a lesson in Tuesday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

In the wake of Marlon's admission about what he did to Dylan, April decides she's going to teach her dad a lesson.

Creeping into Rhona's surgery, she unlocks the vets' medical cupboard and takes a vial of ketamine, just as her dad did before he planted it on her homeless friend.

Marlon's horrified when he finds his troubled teenager out cold on the floor at Smithy next to the empty bottle of drugs.

But is the horrific situation all it seems?

Marlon finds April out cold on the floor lying next to an empty bottle of ketamine which she stole from her stepmum vet Rhona (Image credit: ITV)

Meanwhile, at the Woolie, Chas and Liam are being hounded by Ella who's blowing up their phones in the wake of the spiking hoo-ha.

John sticks his oar in and advises the doc to turn off his phone. For a while, calm is restored.

But trouble is looming…

John leaped into action when Chas collapsed at the Woolpack. Ella Forster, her enemy, was later accused of spiking her. (Image credit: ITV)

Elsewhere, Nicola's gutted when Brenda tells her she's decided to go on the cruise alone.

Desperate to go on the prize trip, how is Nicola going to make sure she sets sail on the seven seas?

Mary tries and fails to get back on speaking terms with Vanessa.

Mary tries to make amends with Vanessa who's not ready. (Image credit: ITV)