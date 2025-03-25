Emmerdale spoilers: Tragedy as April Windsor overdoses?
Airs Tuesday 1st April 2025 at 7.30pm on ITV1.
Emmerdale's April wants to teach her dad a lesson in Tuesday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).
In the wake of Marlon's admission about what he did to Dylan, April decides she's going to teach her dad a lesson.
Creeping into Rhona's surgery, she unlocks the vets' medical cupboard and takes a vial of ketamine, just as her dad did before he planted it on her homeless friend.
Marlon's horrified when he finds his troubled teenager out cold on the floor at Smithy next to the empty bottle of drugs.
But is the horrific situation all it seems?
Meanwhile, at the Woolie, Chas and Liam are being hounded by Ella who's blowing up their phones in the wake of the spiking hoo-ha.
John sticks his oar in and advises the doc to turn off his phone. For a while, calm is restored.
But trouble is looming…
Elsewhere, Nicola's gutted when Brenda tells her she's decided to go on the cruise alone.
Desperate to go on the prize trip, how is Nicola going to make sure she sets sail on the seven seas?
Mary tries and fails to get back on speaking terms with Vanessa.
Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV. See our TV Guide for full listings to find out when you can catch the soap on ITV and ITVX.
Sarah has been writing about soaps for over 20 years! She’s worked for Hello!, WOMAN, PA News, Closer, TVeasy – and is currently What’s On TV's Soap editor as well as writing for WhatToWatch.com
She’s interviewed tons of famous people from movie stars to pop stars, TV stars and of course, soap stars. The soaps have always been at the heart of Sarah's work; visiting the sets, getting the goss, and writing about all the soapy shenanigans week in week out, earning her a place on the judging panel for The British Soap Awards in 2017 and 2018 and on the BAFTA TV Awards in 2022 … and the nickname Soapbird!
