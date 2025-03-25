Emmerdale spoilers: Tragedy as April Windsor overdoses?

By published

Airs Tuesday 1st April 2025 at 7.30pm on ITV1.

April on the floor at Smithy
April lies on the floor at Smithy next to an empty vial of ketamine (Image credit: ITV)

Emmerdale's April wants to teach her dad a lesson in Tuesday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

In the wake of Marlon's admission about what he did to Dylan, April decides she's going to teach her dad a lesson.

Creeping into Rhona's surgery, she unlocks the vets' medical cupboard and takes a vial of ketamine, just as her dad did before he planted it on her homeless friend.

Marlon's horrified when he finds his troubled teenager out cold on the floor at Smithy next to the empty bottle of drugs.

But is the horrific situation all it seems?

Marlon panics as he finds April slumped on the floor at Smithy

Marlon finds April out cold on the floor lying next to an empty bottle of ketamine which she stole from her stepmum vet Rhona (Image credit: ITV)

Meanwhile, at the Woolie, Chas and Liam are being hounded by Ella who's blowing up their phones in the wake of the spiking hoo-ha.

John sticks his oar in and advises the doc to turn off his phone. For a while, calm is restored.

But trouble is looming…

Paramedic John tends to Chas who is lying on the floor of the pub

John leaped into action when Chas collapsed at the Woolpack. Ella Forster, her enemy, was later accused of spiking her. (Image credit: ITV)

Elsewhere, Nicola's gutted when Brenda tells her she's decided to go on the cruise alone.

Desperate to go on the prize trip, how is Nicola going to make sure she sets sail on the seven seas?

Mary tries and fails to get back on speaking terms with Vanessa.

Vanessa and Mary

Mary tries to make amends with Vanessa who's not ready. (Image credit: ITV)

Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV. See our TV Guide for full listings to find out when you can catch the soap on ITV and ITVX.

Sarah Waterfall
Sarah Waterfall
Soaps Editor at What's On TV

Sarah has been writing about soaps for over 20 years! She’s worked for Hello!, WOMAN, PA News, Closer, TVeasy – and is currently What’s On TV's Soap editor as well as writing for WhatToWatch.com 

She’s interviewed tons of famous people from movie stars to pop stars, TV stars and of course, soap stars. The soaps have always been at the heart of Sarah's work; visiting the sets, getting the goss, and writing about all the soapy shenanigans week in week out, earning her a place on the judging panel for The British Soap Awards in 2017 and 2018 and on the BAFTA TV Awards in 2022 … and the nickname Soapbird!

