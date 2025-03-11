Emmerdale spoilers: did Ella Forster cause Chas to collapse?
Airs Thursday 20th March 2025 at 7.30pm on ITV1.
Emmerdale's Ella Forster is public enemy number one in Thursday's hour-long episode (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).
Given Chas' sudden and dramatic collapse in the Woolpack, everyone's in shock as John tends to the landlady.
Can he help her? Is it serious?
Before long, questions are being asked about why Chas dropped to the floor and given Ella's dark past history and hatred for the landlady who 'stole' her man, Liam, the fingers are pointing in her direction.
Did Ella have something to do with it?
Will Manpreet stick up for her housemate and work colleague?
At Home Farm, Joe Tate tries to outmanoeuvre Ross as he and Dr Crowley finesse their sinister plan.
Elsewhere, Jai continues to follow his hunch that the Miligans are covering up something about Anthony's disappearance.
Snooping about, trying to join the dots, the suspicious Sharma realises that the power cut at the depot happened around the same time Ruby's dad suddenly vanished.
It's another red flag for the amateur detective who's desperate to put Caleb in his place for once and for all.
At Jacob's Fold, Charity's gutted when she finds Sarah kissing Kammy who's the last kind of bloke she wants her granddaughter dating.
**** There is no Friday episode of Emmerdale this week.
See our TV Guide for full listings to find out when you can catch the soap on ITV and ITVX.
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Sarah has been writing about soaps for over 20 years! She’s worked for Hello!, WOMAN, PA News, Closer, TVeasy – and is currently What’s On TV's Soap editor as well as writing for WhatToWatch.com
She’s interviewed tons of famous people from movie stars to pop stars, TV stars and of course, soap stars. The soaps have always been at the heart of Sarah's work; visiting the sets, getting the goss, and writing about all the soapy shenanigans week in week out, earning her a place on the judging panel for The British Soap Awards in 2017 and 2018 and on the BAFTA TV Awards in 2022 … and the nickname Soapbird!
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
Emmerdale spoilers: Can John Sugden save Chas?
Emmerdale spoilers: Liam and Chas's engagement party ends in disaster