Emmerdale spoilers: did Ella Forster cause Chas to collapse?

By
published

Airs Thursday 20th March 2025 at 7.30pm on ITV1.

Ella wearing a cream jacket and drinking a glass of white wine in the Woolpack alone and looking nervous
Ella gets the blame for Chas' collapse (Image credit: ITV)

Emmerdale's Ella Forster is public enemy number one in Thursday's hour-long episode (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Given Chas' sudden and dramatic collapse in the Woolpack, everyone's in shock as John tends to the landlady.

Can he help her? Is it serious?

Chas lying unconscious on the floor of the Woolpack, with John leaning over her, checking her pulse and looking gravely worried

John leaps into action to help Chas who's collapsed in the Woolpack. (Image credit: ITV)

Before long, questions are being asked about why Chas dropped to the floor and given Ella's dark past history and hatred for the landlady who 'stole' her man, Liam, the fingers are pointing in her direction.

Liam and Mandy in the Woolpack

Liam and Mandy eye Ella with suspicion. (Image credit: ITV)

Did Ella have something to do with it?

Will Manpreet stick up for her housemate and work colleague?

Manpreet and Ella

Will Manpreet back up Ella when the receptionist is blamed for Chas' collapse? (Image credit: ITV)

At Home Farm, Joe Tate tries to outmanoeuvre Ross as he and Dr Crowley finesse their sinister plan.

Joe Tate and Dr Crowley

Joe Tate and Dr Crowley finesse their sinister plan (Image credit: ITV)

Elsewhere, Jai continues to follow his hunch that the Miligans are covering up something about Anthony's disappearance.

Snooping about, trying to join the dots, the suspicious Sharma realises that the power cut at the depot happened around the same time Ruby's dad suddenly vanished.

It's another red flag for the amateur detective who's desperate to put Caleb in his place for once and for all.

At Jacob's Fold, Charity's gutted when she finds Sarah kissing Kammy who's the last kind of bloke she wants her granddaughter dating.

Sarah, Kammy and Charity

Charity catches her granddaughter Sarah kissing Kammy (Image credit: ITV)

**** There is no Friday episode of Emmerdale this week.

See our TV Guide for full listings to find out when you can catch the soap on ITV and ITVX.

CATEGORIES
Sarah Waterfall
Sarah Waterfall
