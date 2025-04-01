Emmerdale spoilers: Tracy makes a sickening confession

Emmerdale's Tracy has got something huge to confess in Wednesday's episode (ITV, 7.00pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Tracy Robinson has been struggling financially for months - with things getting so dire that she has been forced to steal from the shop where she works, from right under Eric Pollard's nose.

Poor Eric has found life unravelling ever since he was diagnosed with Parkinson's, meaning Tracy's stealing has gone unnoticed so far... but it seems things are about to change as the guilt gets too much for her.

In Wednesday's episode, Tracy is hit with a sudden wave of horror over what she has been doing and tells her sister, Vanessa, everything.

Tracy lets Pollard think he misplaced the money she stole. (Image credit: ITV)

Vanessa is understandably shocked to hear Tracy has been struggling so much that she had had to resort to theft, but the pair talk things through, and Tracy is relieved when Vanessa apologises for not realising how bad things had become and gives her the money to pay an unsuspecting Pollard back.

Things are finally looking up for Tracy and she replaces the money - but she is forced to gaslight poor Pollard into thinking he had misplaced the money in a bid to cover up the fact she has been stealing.

Will Pollard believe what Tracy is telling him, or will he suspect she is hiding a huge secret?

Tracy has been struggling. (Image credit: ITV)

Meanwhile, Vanessa has problems of her own as she tries to mask her grief over losing Suzy by getting drunk.

But, as always, drowning in booze doesn't help matters, and she is soon lashing out at her best friend Rhona about her mum, Mary's actions.

Liam is worried about John. (Image credit: ITV)

At the surgery, Liam reveals that he’s reviewing all of John’s work after he misdiagnosed a grieving Kerry the day before.

John is horrified about the whole thing and opens up to Victoria about some of the mistakes he’s made as a medic.

Keen to keep him positive, Vic shares her own professional blunders and encourages him to forgive himself. But will her plan work?

Awkward! Jacob catches Kammy and Sarah in a compromising position. (Image credit: ITV)

Elsewhere, Jacob is on a mission to get rid of Kammy for good after teaming up with Charity to help rid the bad boy from Sarah's life.

However, the first stage of his plan doesn't quite work out when he heads over to see her with some cakes and is left mortified to catch her in the middle of an intimate afternoon with her new man.

How is he going to style this one out?

Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.00/7.30pm on ITV. See our TV Guide for full listings to find out when you can catch the soap on ITV and ITVX .