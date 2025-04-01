Emmerdale spoilers: Tracy makes a sickening confession
Airs Wednesday, April 9, 2025 at 7.00pm on ITV1.
Emmerdale's Tracy has got something huge to confess in Wednesday's episode (ITV, 7.00pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).
Tracy Robinson has been struggling financially for months - with things getting so dire that she has been forced to steal from the shop where she works, from right under Eric Pollard's nose.
Poor Eric has found life unravelling ever since he was diagnosed with Parkinson's, meaning Tracy's stealing has gone unnoticed so far... but it seems things are about to change as the guilt gets too much for her.
In Wednesday's episode, Tracy is hit with a sudden wave of horror over what she has been doing and tells her sister, Vanessa, everything.
Vanessa is understandably shocked to hear Tracy has been struggling so much that she had had to resort to theft, but the pair talk things through, and Tracy is relieved when Vanessa apologises for not realising how bad things had become and gives her the money to pay an unsuspecting Pollard back.
Things are finally looking up for Tracy and she replaces the money - but she is forced to gaslight poor Pollard into thinking he had misplaced the money in a bid to cover up the fact she has been stealing.
Will Pollard believe what Tracy is telling him, or will he suspect she is hiding a huge secret?
Meanwhile, Vanessa has problems of her own as she tries to mask her grief over losing Suzy by getting drunk.
But, as always, drowning in booze doesn't help matters, and she is soon lashing out at her best friend Rhona about her mum, Mary's actions.
At the surgery, Liam reveals that he’s reviewing all of John’s work after he misdiagnosed a grieving Kerry the day before.
John is horrified about the whole thing and opens up to Victoria about some of the mistakes he’s made as a medic.
Keen to keep him positive, Vic shares her own professional blunders and encourages him to forgive himself. But will her plan work?
Elsewhere, Jacob is on a mission to get rid of Kammy for good after teaming up with Charity to help rid the bad boy from Sarah's life.
However, the first stage of his plan doesn't quite work out when he heads over to see her with some cakes and is left mortified to catch her in the middle of an intimate afternoon with her new man.
How is he going to style this one out?
Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.00/7.30pm on ITV. See our TV Guide for full listings to find out when you can catch the soap on ITV and ITVX.
- Caleb Miligan - Will Ash
- Charity Dingle - Emma Atkins
- Bob Hope - Tony Audenshaw
- Laurel Thomas - Charlotte Bellamy
- Gabby Thomas - Rosie Bentham
- Jai Sharma - Chris Bisson
- Lydia Hart - Karen Blick
- Dawn Fletcher - Olivia Bromley
- Paddy Dingle - Dominic Brunt
- Marlon Dingle - Mark Charnock
- Eric Pollard - Chris Chittell
- Arthur Thomas - Alfie Clarke
- Ruby Fox-Miligan - Beth Cordingly
- Cathy Hope - Gabrielle Dowling
- Noah Dingle - Jack Downham
- Brenda Walker - Lesley Dunlop
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Claire is Assistant Managing Editor at What To Watch and has been a journalist for over 15 years, writing about everything from soaps and TV to beauty, entertainment, and even the Royal Family. After starting her career at a soap magazine, she ended up staying for 13 years, and over that time she’s pulled pints in the Rovers Return, sung karaoke in the Emmerdale village hall, taken a stroll around Albert Square, and visited Summer Bay Surf Club in sunny Australia.
After learning some tricks of the trade at websites Digital Spy, Entertainment Daily, and Woman & Home, Claire landed a role at What’s On TV and whattowatch.com writing about all things TV and film, with a particular love for Aussie soaps, Strictly Come Dancing and Bake Off.
She’s interviewed everyone from June Brown — AKA Dot Cotton — to Michelle Keegan, swapped cooking tips with baking legend Mary Berry backstage at the NTAs, and danced the night away with soap stars at countless awards bashes. There’s not a lot she doesn’t know about soaps and TV and can be very handy when a soapy question comes up in a pub quiz!
As well as all things soap-related, Claire also loves running, spa breaks, days out with her kids, and getting lost in a good book.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
Emmerdale spoilers: Charity makes Jacob a shocking offer he can't refuse
Emmerdale spoilers: Tragedy looms over Home Farm as Kim makes a sickening mistake