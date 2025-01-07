Emmerdale spoilers: Shock and horror for Caleb as he finds Steph's paternity results
Airs Wednesday 15th April 2025 at 7.30pm on ITV1.
Emmerdale's Ruby is in a terrible situation in Wednesday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).
After a dark night of the soul, and a heart-to-heart with Chas, tortured Ruby Miligan decides it's better never to know whether her dad Anthony or her husband Caleb is her daughter Steph's biological father.
Though the question has plagued her since she fell pregnant at 16, as a grown up Ruby decides the truth is just too terrible to face.
Hoping she can continue to suppress the awful secret that her father abused her, Ruby had planned on destroying the incriminating evidence.
But to her sheer horror, Caleb ends up finding the letter himself when he rummages through her bag looking for a painkiller.
How will Caleb react to find out his paternity has been in question all this time? Will Ruby tell Caleb the full, terrible story?
Meanwhile, Laurel schedules further tuition for Arthur, unaware Anthony is a paedophile who abused his daughter Ruby throughout her childhood.
Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV see our TV Guide for full listings.
- Caleb Milligan - Will Ash
- Charity Dingle - Emma Atkins
- Bob Hope - Tony Audenshaw
- Laurel Thomas - Charlotte Bellamy
- Gabby Thomas - Rosie Bentham
- Jai Sharma - Chris Bisson
- Lydia Hart - Karen Blick
- Dawn Fletcher - Olivia Bromley
- Paddy Dingle - Dominic Brunt
- Marlon Dingle - Mark Charnock
- Tom King - James Chas
- Eric Pollard - Chris Chittell
- Arthur Thomas - Alfie Clarke
- Wendy Posner - Susan Cookson
- Ruby Fox-Milligan - Beth Cordingly
- Cathy Hope - Gabrielle Dowling
- Noah Dingle - Jack Downham
- Brenda Walker - Lesley Dunlop
- Suzy Merton - Martelle Edinborough
- April Windsor - Amelia Flanagan
- Gail Loman - Rachael Gill-Davis
- Vanessa Woodfield - Michelle Hardwick
- Rhona Goskirk - Zoe Henry
- Sarah Sugden - Katie Hill
- Victoria Barton - Isabel Hodgins
- Sam Dingle - James Hooton
- Cain Dingle - Jeff Hordley
- Eve Dingle - Bella James
- Mary Goskirk - Louise Jameson
- Amy Wyatt - Natalie Ann Jamieson
- Vinny Dingle - Bradley Johnson
- Kim Tate - Claire King
- Billy Fletcher - Jay Kontzle
- Ella Forster - Paula Lane
- Charles Anderson - Kevin Mathurin
- Liam Cavanagh - Jonny McPherson
- Jimmy King - Nick Miles
- Aaron Dingle - Danny Miller
- Ryan Stocks - James Moore
- Rodney Blackstock - Patrick Mower
- Kerry Wyatt - Laura Norton
- Matty Barton - Ash Palmisciano
- Chas Dingle - Lucy Pargeter
- Bear Wolf - Joshua Richards
- Mandy Dingle - Lisa Riley
- Leo Goskirk - Harvey Rogerson
- Manpreet Jutla - Rebecca Sarker
- Leyla Harding - Roxy Shahidi
- Belle Dingle - Eden Taylor-Draper
- Tracy Robinson - Amy Walsh
- Nicola King - Nicola Wheeler
- John Sugden - Oliver Farnworth
- Claudette Anderson - Flo Wilson
- Anthony - Nicholas Day
- Steph - Georgia Jay
Sarah has been writing about soaps for over 20 years! She’s worked for Hello!, WOMAN, PA News, Closer, TVeasy – and is currently What’s On TV's Soap editor as well as writing for WhatToWatch.com
She’s interviewed tons of famous people from movie stars to pop stars, TV stars and of course, soap stars. The soaps have always been at the heart of Sarah's work; visiting the sets, getting the goss, and writing about all the soapy shenanigans week in week out, earning her a place on the judging panel for The British Soap Awards in 2017 and 2018 and on the BAFTA TV Awards in 2022 … and the nickname Soapbird!
