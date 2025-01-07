Emmerdale spoilers: Shock and horror for Caleb as he finds Steph's paternity results

Caleb discovers Ruby has never known for sure if he is their daughter Steph's biological dad

Emmerdale's Ruby is in a terrible situation in Wednesday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

After a dark night of the soul, and a heart-to-heart with Chas, tortured Ruby Miligan decides it's better never to know whether her dad Anthony or her husband Caleb is her daughter Steph's biological father.

Chas provides support for Ruby and assures her that Caleb will stand by the family no matter what (Image credit: ITV)

Though the question has plagued her since she fell pregnant at 16, as a grown up Ruby decides the truth is just too terrible to face.

Hoping she can continue to suppress the awful secret that her father abused her, Ruby had planned on destroying the incriminating evidence.

Ruby had stuffed the DNA test results in her bag and was planning to destroy the letter without opening it (Image credit: ITV)

But to her sheer horror, Caleb ends up finding the letter himself when he rummages through her bag looking for a painkiller.

… but Caleb finds it, opens it and discovers that there is a question mark hanging over his biological link to Steph. Is he his daughter's birth dad – and will Ruby explain the terrible truth about her dad's abuse? (Image credit: ITV)

How will Caleb react to find out his paternity has been in question all this time? Will Ruby tell Caleb the full, terrible story?

Meanwhile, Laurel schedules further tuition for Arthur, unaware Anthony is a paedophile who abused his daughter Ruby throughout her childhood.

Unaware that Anthony is a paedophile, who abused his daughter Ruby throughout her childhood, Laurel asks him to continue tutoring her son Arthur. (Image credit: ITV)

Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV see our TV Guide for full listings.