Emmerdale spoilers: Tom and Amelia are getting engaged?
Airs Monday 25 November 2024 at 7:30pm on ITV.
Nicola King (played by Nicola Wheeler) knows that her husband Jimmy's (Nick Miles) nephew, Tom King (James Chase), is a nasty piece-of-work on Emmerdale (7:30pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
But so far, Nicola has failed to convince either Jimmy or Tom's new girlfriend, Amelia Spencer (Daisy Campbell), that he clearly abused his now estranged wife, Belle Dingle (Eden Taylor-Draper).
On tonight's episode of the ITV soap, Nicola is furious when Jimmy once again takes Tom's side during an argument.
Meanwhile, Tom continues to put on a fake front, pretending to pray to impress unsuspecting Amelia.
Amelia is all of a flutter after Tom hints that he wants them to get ENGAGED one day!
This guy wastes no time, does he?
When Tom and Amelia arrive at the cafe to speak to Nicola, will she find out about his big plans for the future?
While Belle continues to try and get her life back on track after the ordeal that she went through with Tom, her half-brother Sam (James Hooton) is shocked after overhearing a conversation between Tom and Amelia...
Sam decides to take ACTION and visits the Police Station.
However, he is left angry and frustrated when it seems the Police currently have no plans to take any further against Tom.
Despite Belle previously reporting her horrible husband for domestic abuse.
After Sam's previous showdown with Tom, will he be driven to take matters into his own hands again against the man who made Belle's life a living HELL?
Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7:30pm on ITV
All the latest episodes are also available to stream on ITVX
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters. Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave? Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy. He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.