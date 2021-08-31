'Emmerdale' spoilers: Victoria Sugden is dragged into danger!
Airs Tuesday 7 September 2021 at 7.00pm on ITV.
Emmerdale's Victoria Sugden is manipulated for money in Tuesday's episode (ITV, 7.00pm see our TV Guide for full listings).
Victoria is sucked into danger during a conversation with Wendy and Russ.
The single mum has no idea that Wendy's ex Russ is a dangerous man who has come calling for the money his dead mum left to Vic's son, Harry, in her will.
Wendy hasn't told Vic the whole story and, scared of Russ, has been forced to introduce her ex to her boyfriend Bob and Victoria who are none the wiser.
With Russ having revealed to Wendy that he's on the run because he shot a policeman, the terrified nurse does his bidding when he insists she convinces Vic to give him the money Harry was left.
Wendy feels disgusted with herself at what she's done to aid Russ who's got a sawn-off shotgun secretly stowed away in his car.
Marlon's surprised when his teen daughter April returns home early from school. As he tries to find out what's wrong with her, the pair is interrupted by Cathy.
Marlon leaves the girls to talk, and Cathy's guilt mounts when tearful April confides in her about what she's being put through online.
Later, guilt-ridden Cathy tells her brother Heath that she's to blame for April's bullying, which has become relentless and out of control.
Will Heath keep her secret or spill the beans about who has really been making April's life a misery?
- Sarah Sugden - Katie Hill
- Diane Sugden - Elizabeth Estensen
- Victoria Sugden - Isabel Hodgins
- Wendy Posner - Susan Cookson
- Bob Hope - Tony Audenshaw
- April Windsor - Amelia Flanagan
