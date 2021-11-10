'Holby City' spoilers: Will Josh Hudson tell Ange he NEEDS help?

In the grip of his illness, Josh knows he needs help - but where will he turn?

It’s been a few weeks now since Josh Hudson’s childhood bulimia resurfaced and he’s still largely in denial about his illness. In next week’s Holby City (BBC1, 7.50pm – see our TV Guide for listings) however, he’s forced to admit he needs help.

As he juggles his work with trying to calm his anxious girlfriend Ange, Josh wants to go for his usual run but Eli - the only person who knows about Josh’s condition - advises against it. Josh defies Eli, however, and leaves his patient Mrs Donaldson to go running - but then gets an urgent call to say her condition has deteriorated.

Josh defies Eli's orders and leaves Mrs Donaldson to go running. (Image credit: BBC)

Eli is furious with Josh for leaving Mrs Donaldson unattended. Feeling a failure, Josh turns to food for comfort…

When Eli finds Josh in the locker room, gorging on chocolate bars, he orders him to tell Ange about his disorder. But Josh is adamant he does NOT want Ange to know…

Also, all geared up to start the Proton Beam Therapy, an anxious Jac gets cold feet, admitting to Eli she’s frightened the treatment won’t work. Will Eli give Jac the strength to go ahead?

Jac has cold feet about the Proton Beam Therapy trial. (Image credit: BBC1)

Elsewhere, when Oliver treats a number of care home residents, he suspects their symptoms point to something more sinister going on in their care home…

Oliver turns detective in the curious case of a local care home. (Image credit: BBC1)

Also, as tetraplegic Lucky is re-admitted to Holby, nurse Louis is saddened to learn she’s been having suicidal thoughts. After recently trying to hoodwink Kylie into helping her die, it looks like she might try the same stunt with Kylie’s boyfriend - or can Louis, Max, and Sacha encourage Lucky to give her new life a go?

Holby City continues Tuesdays at 7.50pm on BBC1.