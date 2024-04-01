Home and Away spoilers: Is Felicity SUSPICIOUS about Mackenzie and Levi?

Felicity has questions when she almost catches Mackenzie and Levi together on Home and Away...

Is Felicity Newman (played by Jacqui Purvis) about to discover the truth about Mackenzie Booth's (Emily Weir) affair with Levi Fowler (Tristan Gorey) on Home and Away? (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings)



Felicity has questions when she finds out that her Salt business partner Mackenzie has had a falling out with her housemate, Mali Hudson (Kyle Shilling).



Felicity pushes Mali for some answers.



But even though he is at odds with Mackenzie, he can't bring himself to betray Mackenzie and tell Felicity the truth about what's been happening between Mackenzie and her now former doctor, Levi.



In reality, Mackenzie has given Mali an ultimatum:

If he disapproves of her affair with Levi, then maybe it's time he found somewhere else to live!



However, Felicity is not about to be thrown off the scent.



She decides to make an unannounced visit to the farmhouse...



When Felicity arrives on the doorstep, she's shocked to find Levi in the house!



Has heart doctor Levi been called out because there's another medical EMERGENCY with Mackenzie?



Will the SECRET LOVERS manage to cover-up and talk their way out of trouble?

John Palmer (Shane Withington) is disappointed that Roo Stewart (Georgie Parker) has decided to drop the investigation into the MYSTERY Surf Club donor.



John and Roo were both surprised when private investigator, Cash Newman (Nicholas Cartwright), told them the donor is legit and they should stop asking questions.



John wants to know the truth.



Roo points out that Surf Club manager John now has $30,000 to spend on the struggling business.



But John correctly points out, WHY would Cash drop the case suddenly without finishing the job?



When Roo starts to see John's side, will she decide to re-open the case?

