Neighbours spoilers: WHO gets the blame for the stink bomb ATTACK?

Terese is on the warpath after the stink bomb incident outside Eirini Rising on Neighbours...

Airs Monday 10 June 2024



Terese Willis (played by Rebekah Elmaloglou) demands answers after the unfortunate stink bomb incident in the Eirini Rising courtyard on Neighbours! (7:00am - see our TV Guide for listings).



WHO left the adjoining door between Erinsborough High School and the retirement community open, so kids could sneak in?



School teacher Curtis Perkins (Nathan Borg) gets a grilling from bossy Terese.



Curtis has a breakthrough when he finds the dropped key that the students used to sneak into the courtyard.



But Terese is further fuming when she realises the key belongs to school headteacher, Jane Harris (Annie Jones)!



Uh-oh.



Will Jane be the next one to feel Terese's wrath...

Jane and Curtis are both in trouble with Terese on Neighbours! (Image credit: Amazon Studios)

Airs Tuesday 11 June 2024



Nicolette Stone (Hannah Monson) and her brother Byron (Xavier Molyneux) are out in the countryside with their dad Vic (Craig Hall).



Jane initially declined the invitation to join her ex-husband and their grown children for the family day out.



But she has a last-minute change-of-heart and joins Nicolette and Byron on one of the nature trails.



But WHERE is Vic?



Jane, Nicolette and Byron fear the worst when they find terminally-ill Vic slumped unconscious on the ground...

It's not looking good for Vic on Neighbours... (Image credit: Amazon Studios)

Airs Wednesday 12 June 2024



There's bad news for the residents of Number 32.



House owner Leo Tanaka (Tim Kano) announces his plans to put the share house up for sale!



Leo desperately needs the money as his business worries go from bad to worse, following the poisoned wine SCANDAL at his winery.



But where does that leave the current residents?



Mackenzie Hargreaves (Georgie Parker) and Haz Devkar (Shiv Palekar) wonder if Krista Sinclair (Majella Davis) would consider making her boyfriend Leo an offer for the house?



Will Leo go for the easy sounding solution?

Krista offers to buy Number 32 from Leo on Neighbours. (Image credit: Amazon Studios)

Mackenzie and Haz could soon find themselves homeless on Neighbours... (Image credit: Amazon Studios)

Airs Thursday 13 June 2024



Nell Rebecchi (Ayisha Salem-Towner) is determined to move things out of the friendzone with teenage boycrush, JJ Varga-Murphy (Riley Bryant).



To Nell's delight, JJ later invites her to spend lunch together.



Is this a date?



In the meantime, JJ's brother Dex (Marley Williams) is delighted when Nell continues to visit him in hospital.



Little does Nell realise, but Dex has developed a crush on her!



With TWO brothers liking the same girl, things could soon get very complicated...

Nell is determined to get out of the friendzone with JJ on Neighbours! (Image credit: Amazon Studios)

Dex secretly has a crush on Nell on Neighbours. (Image credit: Amazon Studios)

