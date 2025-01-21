Neighbours spoilers: WHO is JJ and Dex's secret visitor?

Airs Monday 27 January 2025 at 7:00am on Amazon Freevee.



JJ Varga-Murphy (played by Riley Bryant) and his brother Dex (Marley Williams) discover they have an unexpected houseguest on Neighbours! (7:00am - see our TV Guide for listings)



When the brothers return home after their Christmas trip to New York, they come face-to-face with their uncle Taye (Lakota Johnson), who has been hiding out at Number 30 while the Varga-Murphy family has been gone!



With their parents, Cara and Remi, both still away, will JJ and Dex convince responsible local copper, Andrew Rodwell (Lloyd Will), to let them stay home alone?



While they secretly let loose with the possibly troublesome Taye!

Will copper Andrew discover WHO JJ and Dex are hiding at Number 30 on Neighbours? (Image credit: Amazon Studios)

Airs Tuesday 28 January 2025 at 7:00am on Amazon Freevee.



Jane Harris (Annie Jones) is undecided about going on another date with younger man, Clint (Jason Wilder).



Family friend, Aaron Brennan (Matt Wilson), encourages Jane to go.



The lunch date is going well until Jane's protective son, Byron (Xavier Molyneux), happens to pass by.



Clint invites Byron to join them which leaves Jane uneasy.



Will Byron give his mum's potential new boyfriend his approval?

Will Jane give things a go with younger man Clint on Neighbours? (Image credit: Amazon Studios)

Airs Wednesday 29 January 2025 at 7:00am on Amazon Freevee.



Holly Hoyland (Lucinda Armstrong Hall) needs a reboot after everything that happened with her now former boss, Yaz Shields.



After failing to get her old job back at Lassiters, Holly sleeps over at the share house so she can spend some time with her friends.



But the following morning, Holly accidentally sees a whole LOT of Max Ramsay (Ben Jackson) when the garage mechanic has an unfortunate towel malfunction!



However, it soon becomes clear that Holly likes what she sees!



Is something about to brew between Holly and Max?

Max reveals a secret to Holly this week on Neighbours... (Image credit: Amazon Studios)

Airs Thursday 30 January 2025 at 7:00am on Amazon Freevee.



Sebastian Metcalfe (Rarmian Newton) continues to drive a wedge between Krista Sinclair (Majella Davis) and her fiance, Leo Tanaka (Tim Kano).



Leo has so far failed with his plans to send visiting Sebastian packing from Erinsborough and back to Sydney.



Sebastian tries to convince Krista that she's too good for Leo.



Caught-up in the moment, Sebastian surprises Krista with a passionate kiss!

How will Krista react when long-time friend Sebastian unexpectedly kisses her on Neighbours? (Image credit: Amazon Studios)

Neighbours airs Monday to Thursday at 7:00am on Amazon Freevee