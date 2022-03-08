'Neighbours' spoilers: WHO will Ned Willis choose?

Ned Willis (played by Ben Hall) has got himself into a bit of a bother on Neighbours (6:00pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Just as Ned's on/off girlfriend, Amy Greenwood (Jacinta Stapleton) is looking to get their relationship back on track, Ned went and had a snog with Harlow Robinson (Jemma Donovan)!



Secret feelings overcame Ned and Harlow while they were lost in the bush.



Now, Ned is feeling super-guilty, especially since worried Amy travelled all the way out to River Bend to search for missing Ned and Harlow.



Amy wants to give their relationship another chance now that all the drama with her troublesome teenage daughter, Zara Selwyn (Freya Van Dyke) has been sorted out.



But now, Ned's mind is on housemate Harlow.



Ned shares his dilemma with his shocked buddy, Kyle Canning (Chris Milligan).



In the meantime, Zara tries to convince Ned to give her mum another chance.



Amy's still waiting for an answer.



WHAT will Ned decide to do?

Ned and Harlow had a right 'ol pash while lost in the bush on Neighbours! (Image credit: Fremantle)

Jane Harris (Annie Jones) hasn't got a lot of time for former Erinsborough High School student, Aubrey Laing (Etoile Little).



Aubrey and classmate, Sadie Rodwell both bullied teacher Jane in the classroom, causing her to eventually have a panic attack.



And the mean girls were also responsible for a series of fires around town.



Aubrey and Sadie tried to frame their "friend", Zara for their crimes, in an attempt to get her sent packing back to Cairns.



The last fire almost burned down the school and trapped Zara, Mackenzie Hargreaves (Georgie Stone) and her boyfriend, Hendrix Greyson (Ben Turland) inside the building!



So when Aubrey's grandmother, Shannon asks Jane for assistance with the teenager's home schooling, wonders why she would even bother.



However, after some words of advice from someone unexpected, Jane agrees to Shannon's request.



But will Jane regret her attempt to help?

Mean girls Sadie and Aubrey made Jane's life a misery at Erinsborough High School on Neighbours. (Image credit: Fremantle)

