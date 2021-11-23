'Neighbours' spoilers: Will Glen Donnelly be caught out?

Paul Robinson (played by Stefan Dennis) was thrilled when he got the chance to reconnect with his long-lost half-brother, Glen Donnelly (Richard Huggett) recently in Queensland on Neighbours (6.00pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Paul has seized his chance to try and put all the bad blood of the past behind them, especially now that Glen is staying at Lassiters and exploring his former neighbourhood of Erinsborough.



However, Paul remains unaware that Glen is not totally over the way he was treated by Paul all those years ago.



Glen has formed a friendship with Paul's estranged wife, Terese Willis (Rebekah Elmaloglou) and has been trying to warn Terese that Paul is a bad 'un and she should leave him for good!



So on today's episode of the Aussie soap, Glen is not happy when he discovers Terese has accepted a new wedding ring from Paul, to replace the original one she lost on the beach in Queensland.



Glen tries to reason with Terese and convince her not to fall for Paul's manipulations.



But how will Paul react if he finds out that his own "beloved" brother, Glen has been trying to turn Terese against him and WRECK his marriage?

Nicolette has finally forgiven Chloe and Leo on Neighbours. (Image credit: Fremantle)

Chloe Brennan (April Rose Pengilly) and her ex-fiancee, Nicolette Stone (Charlotte Chimes) finally seem to have cleared the air.



For a long time, Nicolette held onto a grudge after then fiancee Chloe almost cheated on her with Leo Tanaka (Tim Kano).



But since it was Leo who recently came to the rescue of Nicolette's mum, Jane Harris (Annie Jones) after she took an unfortunate tumble in the backyard at Number 32, Nicolette has decided to let bygones be bygones.



Building on that, Chloe decides to offer Nicolette a spare ticket to a concert in the city.



It's a bit awkward between the gals at first, but then things begin to thaw.



As Chloe and Nicolette start to feel more comfortable around each other again, is there a chance the pair could find their way back to what they once had?

Neighbours continues weekdays at 1:45pm and 6:00pm on Channel 5