'Neighbours' spoilers: Will Glen Donnelly LEAVE Erinsborough?

It looks like it's time for Glen Donnelly (played by Richard Huggett) to pack his bags and get outta town on Neighbours! (6:00pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Glen has made an enemy of both his half-brother, Paul Robinson (Stefan Dennis) and Paul's estranged wife, Terese Willis (Rebekah Elmaloglou) after making a SHOCK confession on yesterday's episode of the Aussie soap.



Paul wants Glen gone from Erinsborough... and NEVER to return!



However, this will mean Glen abandoning his job working with Paul's son, Leo Tanaka (Tim Kano) out at the winery.



With Leo currently struggling with everything in the aftermath of the tragedy at The Flamingo Bar, will Paul have a change of heart and encourage Glen to stick around to help out Leo?

Terese is not impressed after discovering the truth about Glen's secrets and lies on Neighbours... (Image credit: Fremantle)

Kyle Canning (Chris Milligan) rallies the Ramsay Street troops to help clean-up the storm damage out at Leo's vineyard.



Leo is definitely in need of a helping hand from his friends right now.



When Leo arrives at the vineyard, he is overwhelmed by the generous work everybody has done.



To return the favour, Leo has a nice SURPRISE for Kyle and his new wife, Roxy Willis (Zima Anderson)!

Leo has an unexpected surprise for newlyweds Kyle and Roxy on Neighbours! (Image credit: Fremantle)

Meanwhile, mystery woman, Freya Wozniak (Phoebe Roberts) is still snooping about Erinsborough.



Freya was warned by policeman, Levi Canning (Richie Morris) to stay away from the wreckage of The Flamingo Bar.



However, Freya returns to the scene and starts trying to grill Nicolette Stone (Charlotte Chimes) about the tragedy at the Bar.



Freya seems to be just as interested in finding out more about Levi too.



When Levi's gran, Sheila Canning (Colette Mann) notices Freya's potential interest in her now single grandson, she tries to find out more about the mystery lady.



But Freya still seems to be keeping the REAL reason behind her arrival in town hush-hush.



Just what is she up to?

Freya tries to find out more about Levi on Neighbours. (Image credit: Fremantle)

Neighbours continues weekdays at 1:45pm and 6:00pm on Channel 5