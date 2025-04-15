Neighbours spoilers: Will fugitive Leo get caught by the Police?

Airs Monday 21 April 2025 at 7:00am on Prime Video.



Leo Tanaka (played by Tim Kano) has gone on the run with his daughter Abby on Neighbours! (7:00am - see our TV Guide for listings)



Leo is convinced he'll be sent to prison for a crime he didn't commit - the murder of love-rival, Sebastian Metcalfe...



Leo's family start a desperate search, hoping they can find the fugitive before the Police do!



While Paul Robinson (Stefan Dennis) fears he could be about to lose another son, Leo's wife Krista (Majella Davis) takes off to find him before he disappears for good...

Airs Tuesday 22 April 2025 at 7:00am on Prime Video.



Nell Rebecchi (Ayisha Salem-Towner) is unaware that Chelsea Murphy (Viva Bianca) has overheard her telling boyfriend, JJ Varga-Murphy (Riley Bryant), about her confrontation with Seb...



JJ and Nell's stepmum, Terese Willis (Rebekah Elmaloglou), are determined to handle the situation.



Unfortunately, word reaches Paul who is prepared to do anything to clear his son Leo's name...



Will Paul betray partner Terese by reporting Nell to the Police?

Nell tells Terese the truth about her confrontation with Sebastian on Neighbours... (Image credit: Amazon MGM Studios)

Airs Wednesday 23 April 2025 at 7:00am on Prime Video.



At Eirini Rising, Susan Kennedy (Jackie Woodburne) is startled to discover that the newest resident is Amanda Harris (Briony Behets), the estranged mum of Jane (Annie Jones)!



The character was last seen on screen in 1987 and Jane has had little to do with her awful mum over the years.



Amanda swears Susan to secrecy about her arrival.



But Susan faces a dilemma.



Should she break confidentiality rules and tell long-time friend Jane the truth about Amanda's return to Erinsborough?

Airs Thursday 24 April 2025 at 7:00am on Prime Video.



The residents of Number 32 plan a housewarming party to welcome Taye Obasi (Lakota Johnson).



However, Byron Stone's (Xavier Molyneux) girlfriend, Sadie Rodwell (Emerald Chan) is not really in the mood to party.



Sadie is still feeling self-conscious about her burn injuries after the recent fire at the garage.



Her well-meaning friends secretly decide to take the party to Sadie and Byron at the Rodwell house.



Unfortunately in a case of terrible timing, they barge in and interrupt an intensely private moment, as Sadie reveals her scars...

There's a housewarming party at Number 32 to welcome Taye on Neighbours. (Image credit: Amazon MGM Studios)

Sadie confides in boyfriend Byron about her injuries from the fire on Neighbours... (Image credit: Amazon MGM Studios)

Neighbours airs Monday to Thursday at 7:00am on Prime Video