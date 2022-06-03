Why fans are calling Star Trek: Strange New Worlds episode 5 the best yet

We’re only five episodes into the freshman season of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds and this week’s "Spock Amok" was a real treat for fans. Between callbacks to the 1967 episode of the original series, "Amok Time," to being able to see the Enterprise crew enjoying some much needed shore leave, fans agreed that new Paramount Plus series Strange New Worlds continues to deliver top-rate episodes that entertain and celebrate the Trek universe.

After battling the Gorn in last week’s "Memento Mori," the crew was given some time off while the Enterprise enjoyed some much-needed repairs.

The biggest moment came at the start as Spock (Ethan Peck) has a dream about his wedding to T’Pring (Gia Sandhu). She refuses him when she sees that he’s more human than Vulcan and opts for the ritual "kal-if-fee," whereby human Spock must fight his Vulcan self in a battle of supremacy.

The ensuing fight featured the same weapons and music from "Amok Time" and is a delight for fans of the original series that pitted Spock (Leonard Nimoy) and Kirk (William Shatner) against each other as part of the complex Vulcan mating ritual "Pon farr."

Speaking of callbacks, Anson Mount’s Captain Pike wore a green wraparound uniform that was similar to the one worn by Captain Kirk. It was a minor detail, but one that made fans very happy.

Here’s what fans were saying about Star Trek: Strange New Worlds episode 5:

First revealed in the episode trailer for "Spock Amok" last weekend, here's a comparison between Captain Kirk and Captain Pike's green wrap uniform top.#StarTrek #StrangeNewWorlds pic.twitter.com/3GDkIXwyrcJune 2, 2022 See more

Just watched #StrangeNewWorlds Spock Amok. So much to love in this ep from the dialogue to the hijinks to the music(!!) and wardrobe.The attention to detail is incredible. It's damned criminal how good this show is!💚🖖🏿#StarTrek pic.twitter.com/PGHiwkYOcRJune 2, 2022 See more

NO SPOILERS: @StarTrek #StrangeNewWorlds 105, "Spock Amok" is the perfect downshift after last week's high stakes, tension-filled episode. There's great character building, good fun, and it just might be my favorite so far. pic.twitter.com/G7VR7Nstn0June 2, 2022 See more

Now that’s a wrap! #StrangeNewWorlds 💚 pic.twitter.com/Xh6hw70vczJune 2, 2022 See more

Gonna be honest with all of you, I saw tonights episode of #StarTrekStrangeNewWorlds early, and it might possibly be my favorite one of the show so far.June 2, 2022 See more

I looooooove this week’s episode of #StarTrekStrangeNewWorlds “Spock Amok” because it’s the first low stakes live action episode of #StarTrek in forever - a shore leave hijinks episode! And it’s GREAT. I love the character work, Pike’s sexy captain’s wrap, T’Pring. My fave so farJune 2, 2022 See more

I'm really sorry folks :( #StrangeNewWorlds this week...was so good, that I'm struggling to find downs. @ethangpeck and Gia Sandhu are brilliant, while Jess Bush, @RebeccaRomijn and @ChrissyChong are also there to bring the comedy!Ups and (downs?!) coming this evening! pic.twitter.com/BFKfXLgOVRJune 2, 2022 See more

#StarTrekStrangeNewWorlds "Spock Amok" #TVReview A good episode with a strong connecting theme and compelling insight into the internal conflict Spock struggles with #StarTrekSNW #StarTrek https://t.co/7Yw5Q8T6AY pic.twitter.com/WMl0YgaH5FJune 2, 2022 See more

I wish someone had told that lonely kid filling her lonely 90s afternoons with Star Trek episodes that someday she’d grow up to (co-)write one. https://t.co/Ixvg1aNI7KJune 2, 2022 See more

Other highlights from "Spock Amok"

Newly engaged couple Spock and T’Pring spend some time trying to bond but end up switching bodies during a Vulcan soul-sharing ceremony gone wrong

Nurse Chapel (Jess Bush) trying to ghost a friend with benefits who was after more commitment than she was willing to give

Enterprise crew members playing "Enterprise Bingo" to the chagrin of Una (Rebecca Romijn) and La’an (Christina Chong), then them joining in to prove they can have fun

Captain Pike trying to negotiate a treaty with a potential new member of the Federation while dealing with T’Pring stuck in Spock’s body

The episode was lighthearted and fun, with lots of jokes and innuendo stacked throughout. "Spock Amok" writers Henry Alonso Myers and Robin Wasserman demonstrated a firm grasp of Trek canon and core values; it’s not surprising that fans are calling episode 5 the best episode of the season.

New episodes of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds premiere on Paramount Plus every Thursday.