TV tonight: our highlights for Monday, September 15, including the penultimate episode of The Guest

Here's our TV tonight picks for Monday, September 15.

Task, Sky Atlantic, 9 pm

Beleaguered FBI agent Tom Brandis (Mark Ruffalo) and impulsive criminal Robbie Prendergrast (Tom Pelphrey) continue to follow parallel lives on the opposite side of the law tonight, as they both deal with major family fallouts at home. For Robbie, that means trying to keep the true identity of Sam – the young boy who survived last week’s botched drug-house raid – a secret from his niece, Maeve, and young children, Wyatt and Harper. But for Tom, who’s still in the depths of grieving for his wife, the arrival of his adult daughter Sara (Phoebe Fox) and a looming make-or-break court case only seem to fracture his family further.

Trying, BBC1, 10.40 pm

Opening with a double bill, this wonderfully written comedy drama, first shown on Apple TV Plus, stars Rafe Spall and Esther Smith as a committed young couple happily preparing to take the step into parenthood. But after Jason and Nikki receive the devastating news that they can’t conceive naturally, they decide to go down the route of adoption, which immediately puts their relationship under an unforgiving microscope. While Nikki frets about lampshades – ‘You can’t get kids before you get lampshades, everyone knows that!’ – Jason’s past comes back to haunt him when ex-partners are called on for references. A great cast also includes Imelda Staunton and Phil Davis

The Guest, BBC1, 9 pm

If you’ve made it as far as the penultimate episode of this psychological drama expecting some answers, guess what? There are more questions! Such as: what happened to Anna, who previously worked for Fran (Eve Myles)? What’s the deal with Derek (Clive Russell), Fran’s handyman, who’s always bundled off whenever he looks like he’s about to reveal some secrets? And why doesn’t Ria (Gabrielle Creevy) heed the constant warnings and just leave? Anna’s dad Nick (Steffan Rhodri, aka Gavin & Stacey’s Dave Coaches) supplies the latest, when he says starkly, ‘Do you want my advice? Run!’. So does Ria cut her losses and head back to her old life before it’s too late?

Jamie: Eat Yourself Healthy, Channel 4, 8 pm

Good old Jamie Oliver – his latest series doesn’t only identify all the nutrients that keep us healthy and active but it packages them up into recipes that are simple to cook and delicious to eat. Tonight, a look at gut-health science inspires him to roll out oaty fridge balls, and he creates a vibrant orecchiette pasta combining bone-boosting calcium and vitamin K.