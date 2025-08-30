TV tonight: our highlights for Sunday, August 31, including new drama, I Fought the Law
There is also another episode of King & Conqueror to enjoy.
Here's our TV tonight picks for Sunday, August 31 (for more information about what's on TV, see our TV Guide)...
I Fought the Law, ITV1, 9 pm
This compelling four-part drama recounts the by turns heartbreaking, enraging and ultimately inspirational story of Ann Ming, who campaigned for a change in the double jeopardy law that would enable her daughter’s killer to be brought to justice, having previously been acquitted. Episode 1 follows Ann’s frustration with the police when her daughter Julie, who has a three-year-old son, goes missing. What unfolds sets the Teesside mum (outstandingly played by Sheridan Smith) on a 15-year mission that will see her address the House of Lords in a bid to overturn the 800-year-old law that prevented criminals from being retried for the same offence. Continues tomorrow.
Parenthood, BBC1, 7.10 pm
We’ve reached the end of what has been a gem of a series highlighting the challenges of parenting in the animal kingdom, and the finale focuses on jungle life. While rufous-necked hornbills in Bhutan work in tandem to raise their chick, white-headed langur monkeys in China also team up to protect their troop’s young. There’s rare footage of an Amazonian tapir and her calf in Brazil on a trek to find new territory, and a cassowary dad in Australia escorts his chicks on a hunt for food and water. But your heart will be stolen by the orangutan who tries his mum’s patience in the canopy of Borneo!
King & Conqueror, BBC1, 9.10 pm
Harold (James Norton) and William tread similar but separate paths tonight, as they try to build bridges against their respective kings who want them dead. In Flanders, we get a taste of how ruthless the Duke of Normandy is prepared to be to protect his son, while the future Earl of Wessex’s most pressing concern is to recover his wife, Edith Swan-neck, from the Mercian troops who captured her. Harold launches a daring raid across the Channel to free her, yet clashes with his reckless elder brother Sweyn foreshadow the issues that will beset him in the decades to come.
Beat the Chasers, ITV1, 8 pm
There’s more perspicacious puzzling and waspish banter as another new queue of contestants step onstage with Bradley Walsh under the steely gaze of Chasers Darragh ‘The Menace’ Ennis, Anne ‘The Governess’ Hegerty, Mark ‘The Beast’ Labbett, Jenny ‘The Vixen’ Ryan, Paul ‘The Sinnerman’ Sinha and Shaun ‘The Dark Destroyer’ Wallace. Can any of them match Londoner Jamie, who scooped a prize pot of £100,000 with just eight seconds to spare in January?
Claire is Assistant Managing Editor at What To Watch and has been a journalist for over 15 years
After learning some tricks of the trade at websites Digital Spy, Entertainment Daily, and Woman & Home, Claire landed a role at What’s On TV and whattowatch.com writing about all things TV and film, with a particular love for Aussie soaps, Strictly Come Dancing and Bake Off.
She’s interviewed everyone from June Brown — AKA Dot Cotton — to Michelle Keegan, swapped cooking tips with baking legend Mary Berry backstage at the NTAs, and danced the night away with soap stars at countless awards bashes. There’s not a lot she doesn’t know about soaps and TV and can be very handy when a soapy question comes up in a pub quiz!
As well as all things soap-related, Claire also loves running, spa breaks, days out with her kids, and getting lost in a good book.
