TV tonight: our highlights for Wednesday, September 3, including Stranded on Honeymoon Island

Stranded on Honeymoon Island, BBC1, 9 pm
The world of modern dating can be hit and miss at the best of times – so we certainly couldn’t imagine being stranded on a remote island for three weeks, with someone we’d only met for just five minutes! Well, that’s the challenge facing 12 ‘honeymooners’ in this new social experiment, hosted by Davina McCall, which vows to determine whether true love can thrive in isolation (aka a secluded beach in the Philippines!). Our six newly-wed couples will each have to work together to survive – but with minimal supplies, only the clothes on their backs and exes added to the mix, you just know it won’t be plain sailing... Continues until Friday.
Wednesday, Netflix
Season 2 of Tim Burton’s spooky series returns with a second serving of four episodes, picking up with Nevermore reeling from the mayhem at the psychiatric facility, Willow Hill. Wednesday Addams (Jenna Ortega) was last seen freeing inmates before being launched through a window, while her ex, Tyler Galpin (Hunter Doohan), escaped in his Hyde monster form. With Wednesday in a coma and her fate on a knife-edge, can she regain control of her psychic abilities and stop the Hyde’s rampage? Lady Gaga joins in a mysterious new role that also marks the release of a new song titled Dead Dance, while Hester Frump (Dame Joanna Lumley) continues her uproarious mentorship of Wednesday.
Long Lost Family, ITV1, 9 pm
In this emotional two-parter, Davina McCall and Nicky Campbell shine a spotlight on the impact of the practices carried out in mother and baby homes in England, where many unmarried mums gave birth in the mid-20th century before their children were adopted. Among those sharing their painful memories are Jean, who, in 1956, when she was 16, had a daughter Maria, now called Cathy. After the show’s experts trace Cathy, a poignant reunion awaits. Meanwhile, siblings Viv and Julie begin a desperate bid to help mum Margaret track down their older sister. Concludes tomorrow.
MasterChef, BBC1, 8 pm
The fifth and final heat sees the hopefuls making what they can of three different secret ingredients - vanilla, cherries and almonds - in just 45 minutes. After that, the successful ones get the chance to cook a two-course meal for the three 2010 MasterChef finalists - champion Dhruv Baker and runners-up Alex Rushmer and Tim Kinnaird.
