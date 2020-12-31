15 things to watch if you're sad 'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina' is ending

Satan's Cheerleaders

This subversive '70s B-movie is a total delight. A creepy high school janitor plots on kidnapping a team of hot and spry young cheerleaders for sacrifice at his local satanic coven, but his plans go awry as he realizes that teenage girls are no easy target. CAOS feels like it owes a debt to this radical and racy thrill ride which has a killer twist and subverts pretty much every expectation we've come to have for Satanic Panic era movies.

A Nightmare on Elm Street 2: Freddy's Revenge

If the campy queerness of Sabrina is what really gets you going, then make sure to watch this iconic entry into the queer horror canon. In the sequel to Wes Craven's iconic slasher, a young man Jesse Walsh (Mark Patton) becomes possessed by the nightmarish killer. Although its overt homoerotiscm was controversial and Patton was ostracized for his brilliant performance, this is now considered a classic for good reason. It also makes the perfect Chilling Adventures of Sabrina chaser.

Riverdale

We wouldn't have CAOS without Riverdale, and while the saucy Archie adaptation doesn't have as much obvious magic, it's still full of outrageous and entertaining mayhem. Let's start by saying this is not your parents Archie Comics. Here, Riverdale is a hot spot for murder, DnD inspired cults, and even organ harvesting rings. The series is some of the most fun and experimental horror television going plus it's all wrapped in a sheen of surreal suburbia.

Buffy the Vampire Slayer

Sure, the Sarah Michelle Gellar series is a classic - and its monster of the week format definitely shaped some of CAOS' best episodes - but when it comes to a perfect CAOS follow up you have to watch the original Buffy movie! Not only are there vampires galore and hot '90s hunks too, but the film also stars Aguirre-Sacasa fave Luke Perry, and really predates the sassy teenage lead trend by decades. Basically, this Buffy walked so that Sabrina Spellman could run... and fly.

Jennifer's Body

The impact of Karyn Kusama and Diablo Cody's cult horror flick can't be understated and you can feel its bloodstained fingerprints all over Chilling Adventures of Sabrina. When a local teenage girl (Megan Fox) is possessed by a bloodthirsty demon, she begins to feast on the useless men who used to want to feast on her. Her best friend Needy (Amanda Seyfried) is the only person who can stop her in this pitch black comedy treatise on the hell of trying to survive the horror of being a teenage girl.

Scream Queens

Ryan Murphy might be better known for American Horror Story, but Scream Queens is far more likely to satisfy your Chilling Adventures of Sabrina cravings. Taking all the tropes from slasher movies and throwing them together in a female-led comedy, this is a great watch for horror fans and has a killer cast including Keke Palmer, Emma Roberts, Abigail Breslin, Nicey Nash, and Billie Lourd. If CAOS' comedy and horror chops were what really charmed you then you'll love this.

Bride of Chucky

Although the original Child's Play is a legitimately scary (and silly) film, this is the sequel where the series really shifts gears. Jennifer Tilly gives an iconic performance as Tiffany, the titular Bride, and together with Brad Dourif the pair get their kicks and cause chaos for innocent--and not so innocent--humans everywhere. Aguirre-Sacasa and Chucky creator Don Mancini definitely share a fondness for humor and horror, and this is a great example of that crossover.

Pretty Little Liars

Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa is rebooting this recently ended teen murder mystery soon, so no better time to explore the unexpected madness of The CW series than right now. When a group of friends begin getting mysterious missives from their deceased friend, their lives are turned upside down. But what seems like a simple plot descends into one of the most convoluted, ridiculous, and addictive thriller shows ever... emphasis on the ridiculous.

Vampires vs. the Bronx

One of the best movies of the year, Vampires vs. the Bronx excels at comedic teen horror and is some of the most fun you can have on Netflix. Oz Rodriguez has truly created something special with his story of a crew of friends who have to protect their neighborhood from encroaching gentrification by literal bloodsuckers. Funny, smart, thoughtful, and sometimes actually scary, this is a love letter to childhood, New York, and vampire movies.

All Cheerleaders Die

Lucky McKee is one of our favorite horror meisters and All Cheerleaders Die is a perfect example of why. Mixing the powerful themes of rape revenge with the hilarity of horror comedy and the cartoonish magical girl vibes of Sailor Moon shouldn't work this well but it really does. This would make a perfect double bill with Jennifer's Body and feels tonally very similar to Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.. Plus, they both have killer cheerleader costume sequences so there's that.

Harper's Island

This underrated slasher series has been forgotten for far too long, but now that it's streaming again it's the perfect time to catch up. Harper's Island follows a young woman who heads back to her childhood home for a wedding only for the nuptials to be plagued by a series of grisly murders. This was contemporary horror TV before True Blood, The Walking Dead, Hannibal, American Horror Story, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, plus it has a mystery at its center that will keep you hooked.

Bram Stoker's Dracula

There's camp, then there's high-camp, then there's Bram Stoker's Dracula. This excessively expensive and dramatic adaptation of the classic horror novel is a sumptuous take on period horror and shares an admirable dedication to camp with Chilling Adventures of Sabrina. The coupling also shares a color palette and some seriously saucy leads, as well as a love for mythical creatures and himbos who can't stop getting entangled with the aforementioned monsters. Good times!

Detention

Weird, wacky, and utterly unconcerned with the realities of the space-time continuum, this teen horror is a riot. This is a meta-textual genre romp set in a high school which may or may not be terrorized by a fictional killer known as Cinderhella. Add a time-traveling bear into the mix, a killer leading turn from Josh Hutchinson, and a sparky script that will make anyone born in the '80s feel really, really old and you've got a super fun self aware flick on your hands.

Locke & Key

Has Chilling Adventures of Sabrina left you looking for a little teenage-centric horror and magic? Then you could do much worse than this brilliant adaptation of Joe Hill and Gabriel Rodriguez's award-winning comic. After the murder of their father, the Locke family relocates to his familial home in rural Maine only for the three Locke children to discover a dark and strange secret connected to a collection of magical keys and a special sorcery only children can connect with. This is one of the best shows of the last decade and makes a perfect companion to the teen gothicness of CAOS.

Scream

It's hard to overstate just how great Scream is. Wes Craven's slasher reinvention has its tongue fully placed in its cheek at all times and that sense of humor definitely rubbed off on Chilling Adventures of Sabrina. If you haven't watched this silly and scary flick then you're in for a treat as the teens of Woodsboro, California begin to get picked off by a horror movie obsessed killer known as Ghostface. Like both CAOS and Riverdale, Scream wears its love for horror on its sleeve.