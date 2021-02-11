'Adrian Dunbar's Coastal Ireland': everything you need to know about the Channel 5 series

Adrian Dunbar's Coastal Ireland gives viewers a look at its stunning coastline, presented by the much-loved Line of Duty actor.

As he travels around, he gets the opportunity to achieve a lifelong ambition to visit the Skellig Islands, as well as meeting up with old friends along the way. The first episode saw him crossing treacherous seas to reach the islands, and also showcases the spectacular Mizen bridge, which is suspended 45 metres above sea level.

Julie Wakley, Tourism Ireland’s Head of Great Britain, said: “Tourism Ireland was delighted to support the production of this new TV series, Adrian Dunbar's Coastal Ireland.

"With around two million people across Britain set to watch the programme, it’s a great way to shine a spotlight on Northern Ireland and the island of Ireland, reminding viewers of our spectacular coastline."

But there's a second part to his epic journey, and we've put together everything you need to know about the picturesque two-parter and how to catch up if you've missed the first episode.

When is Adrian Dunbar's Coastal Ireland on Channel 5?

Adrian Dunbar explores Ireland's jaw-dropping Skellig Islands, which you might recognise from the Star Wars films. Adrian Dunbar's #CoastalIreland | Tonight at 8pm | Channel 5 pic.twitter.com/ETjHQAzwxaFebruary 4, 2021

Adrian Dunbar's Coastal Ireland continues on Thursday February 11 at 8pm on Channel 5. If you missed the first episode, you can catch up on My5. It's available until August, so you've got plenty of time!

What should we expect from the second episode?

In the second episode of Adrian Dunbar's Coastal Ireland, the actor travels along Causeway Coastal Route, a scenic 130 mile route. He will also visit the shores of Strangford Lough in County Down, reconnecting with the landscape and people who live there. Other locations include Glenarm Castle, Mount Stewart House and Gardens and the Mourne Mountains.

As well as this, Adrian will also get the opportunity to eat a delicious meal cooked by chef Simon McCance, who makes a traditional dish using Glenarm’s Shorthorn beef.

What's Adrian in next?

Adrian Dunbar will soon be seen back in uniform as Ted Hastings in Line of Duty Season 6. The hit drama is expected to return to BBC1 in the Spring.