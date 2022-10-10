All or Nothing: Newcastle United — everything we know

All or Nothing: Newcastle United could be the next installment in Prime Video's popular fly-on-the-wall franchise which gives fans a closer look at some of the world's top sports teams.

Eddie Howe's team would be the fourth Premier League club to allow the streaming giant's cameras behind the scenes, after top-flight rivals Manchester City, Spurs and Arsenal in recent years.

The newly-rich club, who were subject to a Saudi-led takeover last year, have yet to sign a deal with Amazon. Yet Amazon is thought to be determined to secure the Magpies for their next series.

Here's everything we know so far about the Prime Video special...

Newcastle United and Amazon are yet to reach an agreement on the proposed series. Yet if it goes ahead, filming is expected to take place during the 2023/24 Premier League season. In that case, the anticipated release date would be late summer 2024.

All or Nothing: Newcastle United — what else do we know?

Amazon are thought to be extremely keen to sign a deal with Newcastle United, although they could face an uphill battle. Reports suggest the North-East club's Saudi owners have already turned down a number of bids from other production companies to allow cameras behind the scenes at St James' Park.

Arsenal are thought to have been paid £10m by Amazon for the series that followed them during the 2021/22 campaign and it could take a bigger sum to persuade Newcastle's super-wealthy owners to do business.

Yet money may not be the most important element in negotiations and the Magpies' directors could be more interested in the opportunity to grow the club's brand on the global stage.

All or Nothing: Newcastle United trailer

With filming yet to begin, there's no trailer yet. We'll be sure to keep this page updated with any developments.

You can now watch all the previous series of All or Nothing on Prime Video.