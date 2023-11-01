BET Plus Christmas movies 2023: full schedule for your holiday viewing

Tis the season for gift shopping, cookie baking and ugly sweater parties. As Christmas quickly approaches, BET Plus is debuting 12 new movies and specials as a part of the BET Plus Christmas movies 2023 lineup to get viewers in the mood for the holidays.

The new content rolling out features movies like Christmas Angel, which sees Tamar Braxton flex her acting chops, and special episodes of BET Plus original shows like The Ms. Pat Show.

Want to know what else can you expect to see new over the next two months on the streaming platform? We've got you covered.

Here are the 12 new movies and specials helping to make up the BET Plus Christmas slate for 2023. Don't forget, you’ll need a subscription to BET Plus to watch the following content as well as other shows like First Wives Club and other movies such as Love & Murder: Atlanta Playboy.

BET Plus releases in November

A Wesley Christmas Wedding

Terrence "TC" Carson and Dorien Wilson in A Wesley Christmas Wedding (Image credit: BET Plus )

Release date: Thursday, November 2

Synopsis: "When the Wesley family gets back together for a glorious Christmas wedding, they must overcome the shenanigans of a Momzilla, a few crazed exes and new family additions — some wanted, and others tolerated — before the betrothed couple says, 'I do.'"

Cast: Dorien Wilson, Jasmine Guy, Terrence "TC" Carson, Loren Lott, Terayle Hill, Valerie Pettiford, Judi Johnson. Kiki Haynes, Kevin Savage, Mike Merrill, Aaron Spears, Rolonda Rochelle, Skylar Mitchell and Red Grant

Heart for the Holidays

Release date: Thursday, November 2

Synopsis: "Hardworking businesswoman Rachel travels to the small town of Cheverly for a life-saving heart transplant. Fate connects her with a heart donor, Ms. Sims, who tragically dies in a car accident. In Cheverly, Rachel crosses paths with Amy, who also received an organ from the same donor. As Rachel attempts to leave the town, an inexplicable force keeps her bound to Cheverly and she discovers a deep affection for the community. Amidst her journey, Rachel unexpectedly falls in love with Scott, Amy's brother."

Cast: Erica Peeples, Kyle Lowder, Starletta DuPois, Chuck Inglish, Lanelle Cooper, Leila Weisberg and Asia Harmony

Christmas Angel

Skyh Black and DaniLeigh in Christmas Angel (Image credit: BET Plus)

Release date: Thursday, November 9

Synopsis: "Troubled R&B megastar Angel St. James is the face of every major magazine and news outlet. However, when her fake happiness peaks, she is forced to face her reality. While driving to get away for a few days, her car breaks down on a desolate road. A simple stranger offers to help fix her car. She decides to step out on faith and enjoy Christmas with this random stranger and his 8-year-old daughter. She discovers the magic of Christmas, love and the family she always wanted."

Cast: Skyh Black, DaniLeigh, Romeo Miller, Elise Neal, Tamar Braxton, Daniel O'Reilly and Iris Gasper

Sworn Justice: Taken Before Christmas

Release date: Thursday, November 16

Synopsis: "On Christmas Eve, a hardened detective and her DA boyfriend are both informed that each other has been kidnapped. As the world closes for the holiday, they are locked out of their computers and phones and must follow the demands of the menacing voice giving them orders. This leads to a snowy night of cat and mouse thrills as the two fight for their survival.”

Cast: Mishael Morgan, Leland B. Martin, Vivica A. Fox, Melyssa Ford and Preacher Lawson

The Ms. Pat Show Holiday Episode, "Father Christmas"

Patricia "Ms. Pat" Williams and Tami Roman in The Ms. Pat Show Holiday Episode (Image credit: BET Plus)

Release date: Thursday, November 23

Synopsis: "Pat tries to give Terry the perfect Christmas by finding his real father. When she can't track him down, she and Denise embark on a wild Plan B involving a mall Santa."

Cast: Patricia "Ms. Pat" Williams, J. Bernard Calloway, Tami Roman, Theodore Barnes, Briyana Guadalupe, Vince Swann and Brittany Inge

So Fly Christmas

Release date: Thursday, November 23

Synopsis: "After being stood up at the altar on Christmas Eve, Wyvetta loses her love on her favorite holiday. To show solidarity, Wyvetta's best friend, Dione, suggests that the two of them renounce love. Things become complicated when Dione falls for a mild-mannered record store owner and tries to keep it under wraps."

Cast: Tichina Arnold, Tami Roman, Robert Christopher Riley, Laurissa Romain, Jackee Harry, Tommy Davidson and Michael Colyar

A Royal Christmas Surprise

Jennifer Freeman and Thapelo Mokoena in A Royal Christmas (Image credit: BET Plus)

Release date: Thursday, November 30

Synopsis: "Riley is planning the perfect Christmas for her soon-to-be husband, Mandla. As Riley's family hosts Mandla's South African royal parents in Kentucky, Riley receives a surprise from Mandla that will jeopardize her plans with her future husband."

Cast: Jennifer Freeman, Thapelo Mokoena, Abena Ayivor, Sello Maake Ka-Bcube, Trisha Mann-Grant, Tony Grant, Andi Anderson and Andrae Bicy

The Christmas Ringer

Release date: Thursday, November 30

Synopsis: "After her career is derailed by her manager-fiancé, the reigning Princess of Christmas and defunct R&B singer retreats to her family's home for the holidays where her mother convinces her to direct the family's ragtag church choir so they can win a Christmas Choir Competition."

Cast: Trenyce, Kelly Price, Tyler Lepley, Chrisette Michelle, Arischa Connor, Q Parker, Akbar V, Tamika Scott and Jarrett Michael Collins

BET Plus releases in December

Never Alone for Christmas

Release date: Thursday, December 7

Synopsis: "When Lauren gets cold feet and calls off her wedding to Miles, neither had dreamt they would be forced to spend Christmas alone. Unbeknownst to the other, each winds up at the same Cajun Christmas retreat for singles with someone new on their arms."

Cast: Mignon Von, Allen Maldonado and Macy Gray

Christmas Rescue

Release date: Thursday, December 14

Synopsis: "A man abducts the love of his life from her holiday-themed wedding in a desperate last attempt to win her back."

Cast: Robin Givens, Raven Goodwin, Donny Carrington, Catfish Jean, Mario Van Peebles, Cameron Bailey and Samantha Neyland Trumbo

Favorite Son Christmas

Release date: Thursday, December 14

Synopsis: "After the death of their father, Blain has taken over the Graceway Church as Pastor, but their finances are in dire straits. Looking to the Jubilee to save the day, First Lady Rita suggests a So Gifted reunion to rouse the necessary ticket sales. Will the brothers and their wives overcome old gripes and truly reconcile for this Christmas reunion to be successful?"

Cast: Tank, Darrel Walls, Loren Lott, Serayah, Lisa Arrindell, MC Lyte, Jekalyn Carr and Anthony Evans

Whatever It Takes

Release date: Thursday, December 21

Synopsis: "It's Thanksgiving weekend, snow is falling, Christmas is on the horizon and the promises of the New Year are near. Navigating careers, life and the nuances of friendship, five women bond over the imperfections in their love lives. The holidays bring some of them their greatest wishes and others their most profound losses."

Cast: Tami Roman, Kandi Burruss, Brely Evans, AJ Johnson, Rayan Lawrence, Kendrick Cross, Stevie Baggs Jr and Zuri James