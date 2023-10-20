Christmas Angel: release date, cast, plot and everything we know about the movie

As the fall 2023 TV season inches toward a break for the holidays, the Christmas programming is starting to rev up, and Christmas Angel is in the mix. The new movie sees a music superstar disenchanted with the industry step out of her comfort zone and spend Christmas with a single father and his eight-year-old daughter. In the process of rediscovering the meaning of Christmas and family, will she also find love?

Here’s everything we know about Christmas Angel.

Christmas Angel becomes available to stream on BET Plus on Thursday, November 9. At this time, we don’t know if the movie will make its way to the BET television network, so those hoping to watch it will want to get a subscription to BET Plus . A subscription to the streaming service also gets you access to other content like Love & Murder: Atlanta Play Boy, The Ms. Pat Show season 3 and First Wives Club season 3.

At this time, we don’t have information about a UK release rollout of the movie. Should that change, we’ll pass along the update.

Christmas Angel plot

Here is the official synopsis for Christmas Angel:

"Troubled R&B megastar Angel St. James is the face of every major magazine and news outlet. However, when her fake happiness peaks, she is forced to face her reality. While driving to get away for a few days, her car breaks down on a desolate road. A simple stranger offers to help fix her car. She decides to step out on faith and enjoy Christmas with this random stranger and his 8-year-old daughter. She discovers the magic of Christmas, love and the family she always wanted."

Christmas Angel cast

Tamar Braxton (Image credit: Peacock)

Helping to bring this Christmas story to life are Skyh Black (All the Queen’s Men), Romeo Miller (A Miracle Before Christmas), Elise Neal (Hustle & Flow), Daniel O’Reilly (Into the Wild Frontier), DaniLeigh and Iris Gasper.

In a treat for R&B music fans, Grammy-nominated songstress Tamar Braxton appears in Christmas Angel. While she’s known in the music world for hits like "Love and War," "All the Way Home" and "Changed," she’s also appeared in movies and TV shows like True to the Game 2, A Mother’s Intuition and Kingdom Business. She also recently served as a contestant on Queens Court season 1.

Christmas Angel trailer

A trailer for Christmas Angel has not yet been released. Once one becomes available, we’ll place it here.

Christmas Angel director

LazRael Lison took on double duties for Christmas Angel as both the writer and director. This isn’t the first time he’s served in dual roles, as he previously wrote and directed A Miracle Before Christmas, #Unknown and Never and Again.