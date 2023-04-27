Black Knight: release date, trailer, plot and cast for the Korean action series

Netflix has a big new K-drama on the block and it could be huge. Part Train to Busan and part Mad Max, Black Knight is a post-apocalypse action show coming on Friday, May 12.

Black Knight takes place 50 years in the future when air pollution has ruined the world and people require respirators to breathe outdoors, and it follows a courier and vigilante who wants to upset the world order.

In short, expect action, drama, big topics and even more action.

Netflix has gone from strength to strength with its Korean-language content in the last few years: Squid Game, All of Us Are Dead, The Glory and Extraordinary Attorney Woo are all in the streaming service's top 10 list of most popular non-English TV shows of all time, and our list of the best Korean dramas on Netflix is constantly growing with new entries.

Black Knight promises to be more of the same. Here's everything you need to know about the upcoming show, including when it releases and how you can watch it.

Black Knight will release on Netflix on Friday, May 12, with all the episodes landing at the same time.

Kim Woo-bin as 5-8 (standing), Kang You-seok as Sa-wol (lying) in Netflix's Black Knight. (Image credit: Netflix)

Black Knight plot

Black Knight is set in a post-apocalyptic Korea of the year 2071, after 99% of the population is dead and air pollution has turned the country into a barren and ruined desert wasteland. The survivors require respirators to breathe outside, and much of the world is ruled by Cheonmyeong, a corporation that controls the supply of oxygen.

The titular character of Black Knight is 5-8, a delivery man who thrives in a society that depends on couriers like him to transport goods through the dangerous wasteland. However, he's also a vigilante, the Black Knight, who works to try to take down Cheonmyeong and upset the corporation's repressive society.

5-8 befriends Sa-wol, a refugee who wants to become a transporter himself, as well as Seol-ah, a soldier who has ties to Sa-wol, and many other friends and allies as he tries to save the world.

Black Knight trailer

Netflix released a trailer for Black Knight on Wednesday, April 27. It introduces us to our cast and the world of the show, and teases many, many action scenes.

Black Knight cast

There are four main characters in Black Knight.

Kim Woo-bin plays 5-8, otherwise known as the Black Knight, and he's a reputable courier and also a vigilante bent on taking down an evil corporation. You might have seen Woo-bin in Our Blues which is another Netflix show, as well as Korean shows School and Heirs.

5-8 comes across Sa-wol, played by Kang Yoo-seok — Sa-wol is a refugee who dreams of being a courier just like 5-8, and so fastens himself to his hero. Yoo-seok has been in TV shows like Melting Me Softly, Beyond Evil and Payback.

Sa-wol is only alive because of Seol-ah, played by Esom, a military intelligence officer who saved him in the past. Esom, the stage name for Lee So-young, could be familiar to Netflix users for her role in the recent Cannes-debuting movie Kill Boksoon and she's also been in Phantom, Scarlet Innocence and Samjin Company English Class.

Finally, we have Ryu Seok, played by Song Seung-heon, and Ryu is the heir to the evil Cheonmyeong Group which is controlling the world. Seung-heon is perhaps the most prolific actor of the major cast and some of his big credits include Law Firm, Edeonui dongjjok and You and I.