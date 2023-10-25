Brawn: The Impossible Formula 1 Story: release date, what happens and everything you need to know

Brawn: The Impossible Formula 1 Story is a docuseries hosted by Keanu Reeves (here talking to former driver Jensen Button)

Brawn: The Impossible Formula 1 Story is an informative and revealing docuseries on Hulu and Disney Plus that tells how Ross Brawn’s understaffed and underfinanced Formula One racing team pulled off a shock win against the titans of the sport.

Hosted by F1 fan and Hollywood star Keanu Reeves, the four-parter includes interviews from motor racing legends such as F1 drivers Jenson Button, Rubens Barrichello and Christian Horner plus team boss Ross Brawn and Honda CEO Nick Fry. This unscripted documentary series hears from those who were on the track, in the garage and in the boardroom about how they made the impossible happen, we learn how Brawn paid just £1 for the Honda team and turned it into the Constructors’ and Drivers’ Championship-winning Brawn GP team.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Disney Plus series Brawn: The Impossible Formula 1 Story…

On the right track... Keanu Reeves and Jenson Button. (Image credit: Disney Plus)

Brawn: The Impossible Formula 1 Story launches on Hulu in the US and Disney Plus in the UK on Wednesday, November 15 2023. All episodes of the four-part series will be available from this date.

What you'll see in Brawn: The Impossible Formula 1 Story

Brawn: The Impossible Formula 1 Story shows how Ross Brawn, who was previously the technical director of Benetton and Ferrari, bought the Honda team in early 2009 for just £1 to form the Brawn GP team. With drivers Jenson Button and Rubens Barrichello, the team won eight out of the season’s seventeen races. Button won the 2009 Drivers’ Championship while the team won the Constructors’ Championship. Hollywood star Keanu Reeves, famous for The Matrix movies, catches up with both Jenson Button and Rubens Barrichello to hear their side of a remarkable story.

Keanu Reeves hears about the Brawn story from Jenson Button. (Image credit: Disney Plus)

All about Ross Brawn

Ross Brawn was the technical director of the championship-winning Benetton and Ferrari teams and is considered to be the mastermind behind Michael Schumacher’s seven world championship titles. After a sabbatical, he became the team principal of Honda in 2008, then bought the team in 2009. He changed the team to Brawn GP and won that year’s competition. Brawn later sold the team to Mercedes and announced his retirement in 2014.

Ross Brawn revealing the secrets of his success in the series. (Image credit: Disney Plus)

Is there a trailer for Brawn: The Impossible Formula 1 Story?

No, not yet, but there’s not long to wait until you can catch the actual series on Disney+ and Hulu. If a trailer is released for Brawn: The Impossible Formula 1 Story, we’ll post it on here.