Dynasties II — release date, what it’s about and everything we know

A cheetah, a hyena, an elephant and a puma come under the spotlight in Dynasties II.

Dynasties II will take an in-depth peek at the struggles faced by four very different animals across the globe.

The four-part BBC One wildlife show is narrated by Sir David Attenborough and is a follow-up to the acclaimed 2018 documentary Dynasties.

Here’s everything we know about Dynasties II…

The show will air on Sunday, March 20 at 8pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

Dynasties II will air on BBC America at a later date.

Dynasties II — what is it about?

While the first season looked at David the chimpanzee in Senegal, Charm the lioness in the Masai Mara, a colony of Emperor penguins in the Antarctic, Rahj Bera the tiger in India, and Blacktip the painted wolf in Zimbabwe, the new run will focus on the trials of four other animal families, all led by powerful females, as they try to protect their relatives and secure their line.

The groups face life and death struggles as they experience extreme weather, predators and rivals in order to ensure that their family survives. Along the way, they have to learn to adapt as they battle it out for vital resources.

Which animals are featured?

A puma fights for survival in Dynasties II. (Image credit: BBC)

The opening episode follows a puma family led by the indomitable Rupestre, while later installments will look at an elephant herd who are guided by their matriarch Angelina, a group of cheetahs with formidable Kali at the helm, and a clan of hyenas supported by intrepid Suma.

"Dynasties II will be a gripping look at the lives of four remarkable wild animals as they struggle to build a family against the odds," explains Jack Bootle, Head of Commissioning, Science and Natural History at the BBC.

"With characters you fall in love with and genuine life-and-death stakes, this will be a series every bit as thrilling as the greatest drama."

An elephant leads her herd in Dynasties II. (Image credit: BBC)

Where was Dynasties II filmed?

A cheetah faces challenges to keep her family safe in Dynasties II. (Image credit: BBC)

The documentary was shot in the snowy Andes in South America as well as in the heat of Africa including the plains beneath Mount Kilimanjaro and the wetlands close to the Zambezi River.

"Being able to tell these stories is a wildlife film-maker's dream and just like in series one, they are going to be a gripping rollercoaster ride," says executive producer Mike Gunton.

A hyena tries to secure her line in Dynasties II. (Image credit: BBC)

Is there a trailer?

Not yet but we will add it here when it is released.

Where can I watch the first season of Dynasties?

The five-part show is on BBC iPlayer as well as Amazon and Google.