Gandhi season 1: cast, plot and everything we know about the epic TV drama following the life of India's icon

Gandhi is a TV drama that will show the life of India's great hero Mahatma Gandhi over three series, with Gandhi season 1 covering the iconic poliitcal campaigner's first 45 years. Starring Pratik Gandhi (no relation to Mahatma) in the lead role, the first series follows Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi’s life as a law student in London and later as a lawyer and civil rights activist in South Africa.

There is great excitement for this period drama series which has been described as India’s answer to The Crown. Over three seasons it will show how Gandhi, who later became known as the Mahatma or ‘great soul’, conceived the concept of nonviolent resistance that saw him take a leading part in India gaining independence from the British empire in the early part of the 20th century.

“My approach has always been to touch the psyche of the character, because the story around him is known to the whole world,” says Pratik Gandhi. “He’s worshipped like God. That kind of responsibility and pressure is all always there, associated with the character’s persona and the larger-than-life life that he had.”

The actor’s real life wife Bhamini Oza plays the Mahatma’s wife Kasturba while Harry Potter actor Tom Felton is playing his English best friend Josiah Oldfield, who let him live with him in London.

Here’s everything we know about the Gandhi TV drama series so far…

The real Mahatma Gandhi whose life will be portayed in the TV series. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The first series of Gandhi consists of eight episodes and should be ready to stream early next year. The platform hasn’t yet been decided but as soon as we know where and when you can watch it, such as on Netflix, Prime Video, Apple TV Plus or Disney Plus. We’ll update you on this page once all the above are announced.

Gandhi series plot

This new Gandhi TV series is based on the books by historian Ramchandra Guha called Gandhi before India and Gandhi: The Years that Changed The World, 1914 – 1948. The first series follows the Mahatma for the first 45 years of his life, showing his life in London as a law student before moving to South Africa, where he became a civil rights activist.

Gandhi series cast — Pratik Gandhi as Mahatma Gandhi

Indian theatre and film actor Pratik Gandhi is playing Mahatma Gandhi. He played Harshad Mehta in the series Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story and has also been in countless other films and TV shows including Do Aur Do Pyaar, Madgaon Express, The Great Indian Murder and Vitthal Teedi.

Pratik Gandhi plays Mahatma Gandhi. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Bhamini Oza as Kasturba Gandhi

Pratik’s wife Bhamini plays Mahatma Gandhi’s wife Kasturba. She’s also starred in Ithaar, Kathal: A Jackfruit Mystery, The Heartbreak Hotel and Aum Mangalam Singlem.

Tom Felton as Josiah Oldfield

Tom Felton plays Gandhi’s English best friend Josiah Oldfield. “I’m excited to be part of the journey of telling the story of Gandhi’s early years in London,” says Tom Felton. “It’s an important aspect of history that hasn’t been told on screen before, and to be working with Hansal and Pratik is an honour and pleasure.”

* Tom Felton is best known for playing Draco Malfoy in the Harry Potter films. He’s also starred in Rise of the Planet of the Apes, Origin, Some Other Woman, Save the Cinema, Murder In The First and The Flash.

Tom Felton Josiah Oldfield. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Tom Felton (on left) with other Harry Potter actors Emma Watson, Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Matthew Lewis. (Image credit: D Dipasupil/FilmMagic)

Who else is starring in starring on the Gandhi TV series?

The Gandhi TV series will also include British actors James Murray (Masters of the Air, The Crown), Jonno Davies (Better Man, Hunters), Molly Wright (Apostasy), Simon Lennon (Bridgerton, Our Girl), Ralph Adeniyi (The Tunnel), Libby Mai (The Chelsea Detective, We are Lady Parts) and Lindon Alexander (Undercover, The Gold).

James Murray will star in the Gandhi TV series. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Behind the scenes, locations and more on Gandhi the TV series

Gandhi the TV series started filming in India in April 2024 before transferring to London in May 2024 then will be taking place in South Africa. The director is Hansal Mehta and the show is produced by Applause Entertainment.

The writers are Vaibhav Vishal, Karan Vyas, Felix Von Stumm, Hema Gopinath, Sehaj Maini and Yashna Malhotra, while script advisers are Guha, Siddhartha Bay and ScriptUp Studio, a London-based script advisory. Mukesh Chhabra led casting in India and Shakyra Dowling did the same internationally. Shashank Tere is head of production design, while Pia Benegal oversees costumes and Pratham Mehta leads on cinematography.

Sameer Nair, Managing Director of Applause, says: “We are excited to bring together an exceptional ensemble cast from across the globe, each adding their own unique brilliance to this monumental tale. With Hansal Mehta at the helm, and the incomparable Pratik Gandhi embodying the spirit of Gandhi, we aim to propel our Indian series onto the global stage with resounding impact.”

Mehta Hansal adds: “Working with an exceptionally talented cast has been nothing but a privilege. The casting of some exceptional international actors to our ensemble is even more exciting as we prepare to take our labour of love to audiences worldwide.

“Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi’s story, particularly his more formative years spent in London and South Africa, is a story for our times, an untouched but fertile tale of a young man who goes on a voyage of self-discovery, not knowing the impact he’d have on history and on our collective consciousness. I feel truly honoured to have gotten the opportunity to bring this epic tale to life.”

All about Mahatma Gandhi

Mahatma Gandhi led the fight for India's independence. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Born in 1869 in India, Mahatma Gandhi was a lawyer, politician, activist and writer. He became the leader of the nationalist movement against the British rule of India. Gandhi believed in nonviolent protest to achieve political and social progress and carried out a three-week fast to encourage others to follow these beliefs. He was assassinated by a Hindu nationalist on January 30, 1948.

All about the famous 1982 movie Gandhi

Ben Kingsley as Gandhi in the hit movie. (Image credit: Sony/Columbia)

In 1982 director Richard Attenborough released the most famous on-screen depiction of the Mahatma’s life with his film Gandhi. The pacifist freedom fighter was played by Ben Kingsley and the story told of his struggle to win independence for India through nonviolent civil disobedience. The film won eight Oscars, including best picture.