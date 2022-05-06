George Michael Freedom Uncut: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know

George Michael Freedom Uncut looks at the remarkable career of the late George Michael.

George Michael Freedom Uncut is a new autobiographical and deeply personal film heading for movie theatres that will reveal the private and public life of music megastar George Michael.

The "Faith" singer was heavily involved in the making of the film before his untimely death on Christmas Day 2016 and narrates throughout, talking candidly about the struggles and triumphs of his extraordinary career.

The film also celebrates his life and music as it looks back at the huge impact the singer had as he fought for more professional and personal freedoms.

A real treat for George Michael fans everywhere, here's everything we know about George Michael Freedom Uncut…

When is George Michael Freedom Uncut released?

The impactful film will be released in movie theatre this summer. (Image credit: Sony Music/Trafalgar Releasing)

The powerful film will be released in cinemas worldwide on Wednesday, June 22, 2022.

The release ties in with what should have been George's 59th birthday. He was born on June, 25, 1963 and was just 53 years old when he died.

It was decided to release the film in cinemas to enable fans to watch it together. The CEO of the company responsible for bringing it to movie theatres, Marc Allenby from Trafalgar Releasing, said: "We are proud to be bringing George Michael's final work to the big screen in this global cinema event. As an artist whose music continues to resonate across generations, this event will be a fitting tribute to George's life and career, giving fans the opportunity to celebrate communally in cinemas worldwide."

What is George Michael Freedom Uncut about?

The film focuses on a turbulent time in George Michael's life. (Image credit: Sony Music/Trafalgar Releasing)

The film focuses on a pivotal period in George's life, beginning when he released his first solo album "Faith" in 1987.

The album was a huge success, selling over 25 million copies worldwide and securing him Album of the Year at the 1989 Grammy Awards.

But success didn't always sit easily with George, in the trailer for the film the star says: "I can't really explain how overwhelming that kind of hysteria can be. I remember thinking, 'I really don't know if I will ever do this again.'"

The film explores the battles George had with his music company as he fought for more freedom to manage his own image. He says: "You have the right to walk away and the music industry takes away that right from every artist it signs."

But the most moving aspects of the film are about George's personal life as he talks about losing the first real love of his life Anselmo Feleppa, a Brazilian dress designer who Michael met in the early 90s.

Anselmo sadly died of an AIDS-related illness in 1993 with George dedicating his single "Jesus to a Child" to him. Four years later Michael also lost his mother which left him feeling like he was 'cursed', he told the Guardian newspaper in 2005.

Who stars in George Michael Freedom Uncut?

The film is directed by George Michael and his close friend David Austin. (Image credit: Sony Music/Trafalgar Releasing)

The film features a wealth of huge names from the music and fashion industries, all reminiscing about what George meant to them on a personal and professional basis.

Liam Gallagher says George was 'a modern day Elvis', while Elton John, Stevie Wonder, Nile Rogers, Ricky Gervais, Mary J. Blige and Mark Ronson all talk about the huge influence he had on the music industry.

Supermodels Cindy Crawford, Naomi Campbell, Christy Turlington, Linda Evangelista and Tatjana Patitz also feature in the film to talk about starring in the music video for "Freedom! '90." Previously unseen footage from the shooting of that iconic music video will also feature and a remastered version will be shown in full before the film begins.

Is there a trailer for George Michael Freedom Uncut?

There is a trailer available, which you can watch below. It features footage of some of George Michael's biggest gigs with adoring, screaming crowds as far as the eye can see, as George also reveals how much he struggled with the pressures of fame.

It also poignantly captures George Michael saying: "I want to leave songs, I believe I can leave songs, that will mean something to other generations."

And we are sure fans of George Michael will agree that he certainly achieved this dream.

George Michael Freedom Uncut will be released in cinemas globally on Wednesday, June 22, 2022. Tickets are now available from georgemichaelfreedomuncut.com