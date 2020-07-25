How to watch Whittaker-Till livestream in UFC Fight Night July 25 on ESPN+ and ESPN

UFC has been making the most of their time on Fight Island, and this Saturday they will close out this stretch of events with a big bang. A former UFC Middleweight champion takes on a man who fought for the Welterweight title before jumping back up in weight. Both “The Reaper” and “The Gorilla” are known for putting on a show, so this Main Event is sure to be excitement packed. You can visit Fight Island one more time by watching Whittaker vs. Till in UFC Fight Night on ESPN Plus (ESPN+) or ESPN.

When is UFC Fight Night: Whittaker vs. Till?

UFC Fight Night: Whittaker vs. Till is broadcasting on Saturday, July 18 from “UFC FIght Island”, also known as Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. This Fight Night is available on both ESPN and ESPN+, with the Prelims starting at 5 p.m. Eastern time and the Main Card beginning at 8 p.m. Eastern.

UFC Fight Night: Whittaker vs. Till — The Main Event Preview

Robert “The Reaper” Whittaker (21-5) is the former UFC Middleweight champ, and he is the number one ranked contender seeking a second chance at the title. Whittaker held the belt for just over two years after winning the title vacated by Georges St.-Pierre. He was riding a nine fight win streak into his fight against Israel Adesanya, but Whittaker was knocked out in the second round by his undefeated Adesanya.

As the current champ, Adesanya has already defended the Middleweight title back in March, and has his next fight set for September. Whittaker needs to make the most against this fight, since he’s only fought one time in each of the last two years. Can he stay in position to get a rematch for the strap in 2021?

Darren “The Gorilla” Till (18-2-1) is the fifth ranked UFC Men’s middleweight fighter even though this is only his second fight at Middleweight in the UFC. Till has been competing as a welterweight since 2014 (with a few catchweight fights mixed in when he missed weight). He rose up to a title fight against Tyron Woodley at UFC 248, but he got choked out on his way to a two fight losing streak.

Now Till is back at middleweight and trying to climb the rankings more after his debut win over Kelvin Gastelum. Could a win over a former champ in Whittaker be enough for Till to get his own shot at Adesanya?

Where can I watch UFC Fight Night: Whittaker vs. Till in the U.S.?

You can watch UFC Fight Night: Whittaker vs. Till as part of ESPN+. A subscription to the sports streaming service will get you the entire event, including the main event between Whittaker and Till. ESPN+ includes lots of live sports, when live sports are in action of course. They also have the full 30 for 30 documentary series back catalog, along with classic sports. You can see a large collection of past UFC fights on ESPN+ too.

You can also see UFC Fight Night: Whittaker vs. Till from ESPN on five of the largest live TV streaming services. Hulu with Live TV and some of the other services offer a variety of free trials, while Sling TV’s Orange Plan offers the lowest regular price. Take a look at your options and see if there is one that is right for you.

Hulu with Live TV

The cost: $55 a month after a one week free trial

UFC Fight Night: Whittaker vs. Till on Hulu: Yes, with ESPN.

Hulu with Live TV includes sports networks along with a huge back catalog of shows. ESPN is on Hulu, which means you can watch the UFC Fight Night: Whittaker vs. Till on Hulu.

Sling TV - Sling Orange

The cost: $30 a month after your first month for $20

UFC Fight Night: Whittaker vs. Till on Sling TV: Yes, with ESPN.

Sling TV is the more economical way to get ESPN. It costs about half the price of other services and still gets you access to the UFC Fight Night: Whittaker vs. Till.

AT&T TV Now - Plus Plan

The cost: $55 a month after a free trial

UFC Fight Night: Whittaker vs. Till on AT&T TV Now: Yes, with ESPN.

AT&T TV Now has a long list of channels in their lineup. The Plus Plan has ESPN so you can access the UFC Fight Night: Whittaker vs. Till.

YouTube TV

The cost: $65 a month after a free trial

UFC Fight Night: Whittaker vs. Till on YouTube TV: Yes, with ESPN.

Where can I watch Whittaker vs. Till in the U.K.?

UK fight fans can to watch UFC Fight Night Whittaker vs. Till live stream on BT Sport. You don't need a long term contract either with the BT Sport Pass. For just £25 a month, fans can see UFC Fight Night events along with Premier League football and tons of other sports.

You can watch the BT Sport coverage live stream of Whittaker vs. Till starting at 10 p.m. BST. The event will stream in the BT Sport Box Office app, available for iOS and Android, or on the BT Sport website. The apps can also be used with Google Chromecast or Apple Airplay to watch on your big screen.

The cost: £25 a month

£25 a month UFC Fight Night: Whittaker vs. Till on BT Sport Pass: Yes.

BT Sport Pass offers a wide variety of options to get in the games, including UEFA Champions League as well as WWE coverage. It also includes UFC events, including Whittaker vs. Till.View Deal

UFC Fight Night: Whittaker vs. Till Schedule and Fight Card

Here's the schedule for this UFC Fight Night airing on ESPN and ESPN+. (All time Eastern)

Prelims 5 p.m., ESPN and ESPN+

Main Card 8 p.m., ESPN and ESPN+

The full fight card, as always subject to change, is as follows:

Main Card

Robert Whittaker (21-5) vs. Darren Till (18-2-1)

Mauricio Rua (26-11-1) vs. Rogerio Nogueira (23-9)

Fabricio Werdum (23-9-1) vs. Alexander Gustafsson (18-6)

Carla Esparza (17-6) vs. Marina Rodriguez (12-0-2)

Paul Craig (12-4-1) vs. Gadzhimurad Antigulov (20-6)

Alex Oliveria (20-8-1) vs. Peter Sobotta (17-6-1)

Khamzat Chimaev (7-0) vs. Rhys McKee (10-2-1)

Prelims

Francisco Trinaldo (25-7) vs. Jai Herbert (10-1)

Nicolas Dalby (18-3-1) vs. Jesse Ronson (20-10)

Tom Aspinall (7-2) vs. Jake Collier (11-4)

Movsar Evloev (12-0) vs. Mike Grundy (12-1)

Tanner Boser (18-6-1) vs. Raphael Pessoa (10-1)

Bethe Correia (11-4-1) vs. Pannie Kianzad (13-5)

Ramazan Emeev (18-4) vs. Niklas Stolze (12-3)

Nathaniel Wood (16-4) vs. John Castaneda (16-4)

How to watch UFC Fight Night: Whittaker vs. Till

UFC FIght Night: Whittaker vs. Till will be available to stream in the ESPN app. You’ll use the same app for this event, whether you are watching using ESPN+ or a Live TV streaming login for the ESPN channel.

ESPN+ is the exclusive home of UFC pay per view events , including the next big pay per view of UFC 252 Miocic vs. Cormier 3 on August 15. The service also has more UFC Fight Night events like this one, including some that are exclusive to the service. ESPN+ has tons of great sports content, including the full "30 for 30" library, and the ESPN app is where you go to watch ESPN+ games and events.

Learn how to watch ESPN+ on your TV

The ESPN app can be installed on the most popular devices, including iPhones and iPads and Android devices . You can also get the ESPN app on major streaming platforms and game consoles such as Roku, Xbox, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV and Apple TV. Or you can watch ESPN+ on your TV using your phone with support for either Chromecast or AirPlay .

How much will UFC Fight Night: Whittaker vs. Till cost?

UFC Fight Night: Whittaker vs. Till is on ESPN+, which costs $5 a month or $50 for a one year subscription. You are able to cancel at any time. ESPN+ used to offer a free trial , but they no longer do. The service gives users access to plenty of sports including tons of UFC fight cards. Sign up for ESPN+ today, and you can see this UFC Fight Night on July 18 with Whittaker vs. Till .