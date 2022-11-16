If These Walls Could Sing: release date, trailer and all we know about the Abbey Road Studios documentary

If These Walls Could Sing on Disney Plus features Sir Paul McCartney chatting to his daughter Mary about iconic Abbey Road Studios.

If These Walls Could Sing is a Disney Plus documentary investigation by Mary McCartney which features music legends such as her father Sir Paul McCartney, his Beatles bandmate Ringo Starr, Sir Elton John and Dame Shirley Bassey, as she tells the story of iconic Abbey Road Studios that made music history, all from her own unique perspective.

Abbey Road Studios in West London has been at the heart of the world music industry since the early 1960s and each year fans travel from across the globe to recreate that iconic Beatles’ photo taken on the zebra crossing outside.

“Abbey Road studios has been part of my life for as long as I can remember,” Mary McCartney says, recalling the many times she and her father spent there. Featuring some of the biggest names in music and film, including Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, Elton John, Liam Gallagher, Noel Gallagher, John Williams, Cliff Richard, Jimmy Page, Dame Shirley Bassey, George Lucas, Nile Rodgers, Kate Bush, Ye, Celeste, Roger Waters and David Gilmour, Mary's film explores the history of the place that spawned music from classical to pop, film scores to hip-hop.

So here's all you need to know about If These Walls Could Sing on Disney Plus...

Sir Cliff Richard at Abbey Road Studios for his appearance in If These Walls Could Sing. (Image credit: Disney Plus)

Sir Elton John gives his memories of London's famous Abbey Road Studios. (Image credit: Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

The documentary If These Walls Could Sing will premiere on Disney Plus in the UK on Friday, December 16, 2022.

US viewers should keep an eye on this page and we’ll update you when a US air date is confirmed.

Is there a trailer for If These Walls Could Sing?

Yes and it looks amazing. We see Sir Paul McCartney, Nile Rogers and Sir Elton John explaining why Abbey Road Studios holds such a special place in history. “It’s kind of sacred in a way,” says Elton. “People want to come here. They want the sound of Abbey Road.”

“This was our home. We spent so much time here,’ adds Sir Paul McCartney. “If these walls could sing.” You can watch the trailer below…

What happens in If These Walls Could Sing

The film If These Walls Could Sing combines intimate interviews with leading artists, producers and composers, archive footage and session tapes to create a picture of the famously private studios where music’s great and good found their rhythm.

Mary McCartney guides us through the famous doors and explores nine decades of music-making there, telling the stories of some of the studio’s most iconic recordings, such as The Beatles’ White Album and Oasis’ Be Here Now, and the people who made them happen.

We'll experience the creative magic of a place that still produces some of the most well-known records today and is the world’s most famous and long-running studio and meet legends like Dame Shirley Bassey.

Dame Shirley Bassey talks about her time recording at Abbey Road Studios. (Image credit: Kate Green/Getty Images)

All about Mary McCartney

Mary, daughter of Paul and Linda McCartney, is a renowned photographer and in 2015 she was commissioned to photograph the Queen to celebrate her becoming the longest reigning monarch in history. She’s also released meat-free cookbooks and is a filmmaker. This is her first feature-length movie which is produced by Academy Award® and BAFTA-winning John Battsek (The Rescue, Searching for Sugar Man)