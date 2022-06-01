Goodbye Yellow Brick Road: The Final Elton John Performances And The Years That Made His Legend — all about the new documentary

Goodbye Yellow Brick Road: The Final Elton John Performances And The Years That Made His Legend is coming to Disney Plus, likely in 2023.

Goodbye Yellow Brick Road: The Final Elton John Performances And The Years That Made His Legend must be one of the longest names for a documentary in the record books. It's coming to Disney Plus and it covers the long career of British superstar singer Sir Elton John over the past 50 years. After the hit 2019 biopic Rocketman, starring Taron Egerton as Elton, you may think there’s nothing more to know about the man who brought us hits such as Your Song and Candle in the Wind but as this film is being made by Elton’s husband David Furnish, it promises to give an intimate look at his life. Plus, it will capture some of his last months on the road when he performs his final American show this November.

So here's everything you need to know about the Disney+ documentary Goodbye Yellow Brick Road: The Final Elton John Performances And The Years That Made His Legend….

Sir Elton is a terrific showman and brilliant pianist.

Goodbye Yellow Brick Road: The Final Elton John Performances And The Years That Made His Legend will premiere on Disney+. There’s no US, UK or international release date yet but keep an eye on this page and we’ll update you when one lands. As the film will cover Elton’s last American gig in November, we can’t imagine that it will be finished until early 2023 at the earliest.

Goodbye Yellow Brick Road: The Final Elton John Performances — what is the Disney Plus documentary about?

Goodbye Yellow Brick Road: The Final Elton John Performances is being put together by Elton's partner David Furnish and director R.J Cutler. The film will look back at the extraordinary first five years of Elton John’s career, from 1970 to 1975. During that time, he released 10 iconic albums, seven of which went to number one in the charts, and became a global a global sensation. It also contains unseen concert footage taken over the past 50 years, handwritten journals and present-day footage of the star enjoying time with his family.

The Disney Plus documentary will also capture Sir Elton’s final few months on the road, culminating with his historic send-off when he performs his last American show in LA’s Dodger Stadium later in 2022.

“Elton and I could not think of a better collaborator than R.J. Cutler for a film that represents more than just Elton’s career — it’s his life,” explains David Furnish. “From the Troubadour to Dodger Stadium, we knew that R.J. would help guide Elton’s story and its many layers in a way that feels authentic and evocative. We’re ecstatic to be working together.”

Sir Elton is one of the world's greatest live performers.

Sir Elton John’s loves, life and amazing career

Sir Elton John shot to fame in 1970 when his first hit single Your Song reached the Top 10 in the British and American charts. Known for his platform boots, glasses and flamboyant costumes, during the 1970s he was a prolific performer and produced hit after hit, including Bennie and the Jets, Tiny Dancer, Goodbye Yellow Brick Road and Rocket Man, which later became the title of his biopic. He also created the music for the hit theatre show and movie The Lion King.

Elton also famously became the chairman of Watford football club and In 1984 Elton married Renate Blauel but they divorced in 1988 with Elton admitting he was ‘living a lie’. He started dating David Furnish in 1993 and the pair now have two sons, Zachary and Elijah. The year before they started their relationship Elton founded the Elton John AIDS Foundation and with David’s help has gone on to raise more than $600 million to support HIV-related programs in 55 different countries. David and Sir Elton had a civil partnership in 2005 then got married in 2014 as soon as it was legal to do so in the UK.

Sir Elton John’s career has now spanned 50 years and over that time he has collaborated with artists such as Ed Sheeran, Lady Gaga and George Michael. His little black book alone must be worth millions as he is friends with anyone who is anyone, from Princess Diana, Rod Stewart and the Beckhams to Bob Dylan, Robbie Williams and Eminem.

Early days Elton... the Disney Plus documentary goes back in time too!

Sir Elton John with husband David Furnish who is producing the Disney Plus documentary.

All about Sir Elton John’s final Goodbye Yellow Brick Road tour

After 52 years of performing live, Elton announced a mammoth three-year international farewell tour called Goodbye Yellow Brick Road, named after his famous 1973 hit. It began in Pennsylvania on September 8 2018 and will consist of more than 300 concerts worldwide before wrapping up in Stockholm in 2023. Some shows had to be rearranged due to the Covid pandemic but the Los Angeles shows at the Dodger Stadium in November 2022 will be filmed as part of the documentary. The tour then continues in Europe in 2023.

The Goodbye Yellow Brick Road Tour will be Elton's last time on the road.

Is there a trailer for Goodbye Yellow Brick Road: The Final Elton John Performances?

Sadly not, but we’re expecting tears, tiaras and maybe some tantrums as we've had in the past with Sir Elton documentaries. Plus, we’ve been promised some intimate present-day footage of Elton with David and their sons, so we can’t wait! We’ll post the trailer on this page as soon as it lands. In the meantime enjoy a classic Elton John performance of Crocodile Rock from New York's Madison Square Gardens in 2019 below...