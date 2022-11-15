Elton John Live: Farewell from Dodger Stadium — air date, trailer and all we know

Join Elton John as he closes out the North American leg of his last tour.

Elton John Live: Farewell From Dodger Stadium is a landmark event that's going to stream live exclusively on Disney Plus this November.

Almost 50 years after Elton John's iconic performance, the singer-songwriter is returning to Dodger Stadium as he fulfills the final show in the North American leg of his retirement tour, Farewell Yellow Brick Road. With Farewell From Dodger Stadium, you'll be able to join in as Elton's countless fans commemorate the star's legendary career.

Talking about the event, Elton said: "To feel the energy from the best fans, not only in Dodger Stadium again, but this time around the world from those watching live at home, will be truly extra special for me.

"I’m thrilled to celebrate this momentous evening globally. I hope everyone feels the power and joy of performing on a stage as iconic as Dodgers. Just like I did almost 50 years ago", he added.

Here's everything you need to know about Elton John Live: Farewell From Dodger Stadium. And if you're looking for more shows and movies to enjoy, check out our guide outlining what's new on Disney Plus this month.

When is Elton John Live: Farewell From Dodger Stadium?

Elton John Live: Farewell From Dodger Stadium will be streamed right from Elton's last ever North American show, which is streaming live on Sunday, November 20 at 11 pm ET / 8 pm PT, exclusively on Disney Plus. If you're planning on watching the show live in the UK, you'll need to be up early, as it begins at 4 am UK time on Monday, November 21.

The concert will be preceded by a live countdown which begins at 7.30 PT pm / 10.30 pm ET / 3.30 am UK time.

The show will also be made available to stream on-demand after it airs if you aren't able to tune in at the time.

Elton John on-stage during a stop on the Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour in Las Vegas. (Image credit: Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

What is Elton John Live: Farewell From Dodger Stadium?

Elton John Live: Farewell From Dodger Stadium is an historic opportunity to join the 50,000+ strong in-person crowd at Dodger Stadium in watching one of the top-selling solo artists of all time play out his biggest hits from the past 50 years.

The Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour got underway back in September 2018. Across five continents and more than 350 dates, this five-year-long tour marks the superstar's retirement from touring after more than 50 years on the road.

This three-hour live stream comes from the closing show at Dodger Stadium (November 20) and offers viewers around the world the chance to tune in as Elton John returns to the stadium (along with some big-name supporting artists) that catapulted him into global stardom almost 50 years ago in 1975.

Elton John Live: Farewell From Dodger Stadium will also serve as the culmination of Elton John's upcoming Disney Original Documentary, Goodbye Yellow Brick Road: The Final Elton John Performances and The Years That Made His Legend.

Who's supporting Elton John for his Farewell From Dodger Stadium performance?

On November 14, Disney revealed that Grammy-winning artists Dua Lipa, Kiki Dee and Brandi Carlile would be joining Elton John on stage during his final American performance to help celebrate his extraordinary career.

He collaborated with Dua Lipa in 2021 on the track "Cold Heart (PNAU REMIX)", which has been streamed more than one billion times worldwide on Spotify.

Dua Lipa is just one of Elton's amazing guest stars. (Image credit: Don Arnold/Getty Images)

Meanwhile, Kiki Dee and Elton John teamed up for the number-one single "Don't Go Breaking My Heart", Elton's third standalone single after "Lucy In The Sky With Diamonds" and "Philadelphia Freedom".

Brandi Carlile is a longtime fan of Elton's. She hosted the 30th annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party and released "Simple Things" in 2021, which was on Elton's "The Lockdown Sessions" album.

Is there a trailer?

Yes! Disney has released a trailer using footage and photos from Elton's performances to whip up excitement for this new streaming event. Get a taste for Farewell from Dodger Stadium below: