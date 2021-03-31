'In Jane Austen's Footsteps with Gyles Brandreth' — everything you need to know

Gyles and the Steventon road sign, which is the birthplace of Jane Austen.

In Jane Austen's Footsteps will see writer, actor and broadcaster Gyles Brandreth delve into the fascinating life of one of the UK's most famous novelists.

Gyles, who is famous for his appearances on Countdown and The One Show, has also recently appeared on Celebrity Gogglebox alongside Sheila Hancock and Coronation Street star Maureen Lipman.

Jane Austen's Footsteps with Gyles Brandreth will air on Wednesday 31st March on Channel 5 at 9pm.

The documentary will then be followed by Sense and Sensibility at 10.25pm, a film adaptation of one of Jane's best-loved novels.

You can catch up on both the documentary and the film on My5.

Gyles has an ice-cream by the seaside in Lyme Regis where Jane Austen used to go on holiday. (Image credit: Channel 5/ViacomCBS All Rights Reserved)

Gyles Brandreth will visit some of the locations that inspired the work of Jane Austen, as well as places she lived and where she wrote her famous novels.

In this one-off documentary Gyles will travel to Jane's birthplace in Steventon in Hampshire, as well as the church where her father preached.

Gyles also visits the charming house in Chawton where Austen wrote her novels while also uncovering the details behind the real-life events that inspired so many of the events in Jane's greatest stories.

The documentary also sees Gyles taking in the sights of seaside town Lyme Regis where Jane Austen used to go on holiday.

There will also be input from experts of Jane Austen, including some familiar celebrity fans.

Gyles visits a statue of Jane Austen. (Image credit: Channel 5/ ViacomCBS All Rights Reserved)

