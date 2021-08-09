The Marvel Cinematic Universe is turning its sights to animation! What If...? certainly isn't the first Marvel cartoon, but it is the first one to take place in the overall MCU canon. Of course, once you see the series, you'll note how little that actually means for the MCU at large.

But let's move on to the question at hand!

Is 'What If...?' on Netflix?

As an MCU show, What If...? won't be streaming on Netflix today, tomorrow, or at any point in our current timeline. Since Disney's purchase of Marvel over a decade ago, all rights belong to the media giant. After the launch of Disney+, most MCU content shifted over to Disney's new streamer (and the Marvel Netflix shows became considered "extended canon"). That means you won't be seeing What If...? on Amazon Prime Video, Hulu*, or any of the other major streamers, either.

*Hulu is owned by Disney, but if they were ever to consolidate the two, Hulu would be folded into Disney+ rather than the other way around due to its much smaller subscriber count.

Will 'What If...?' get a physical release?

As is the case with all the other Marvel television shows in the MCU, we're not quite sure yet! However, shows like Loki, WandaVision, and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier seem like the much more likely candidates for physical releases in the future. That future may be far off, though. Disney's going to want to use them to get folks subscribed to their platform for as long as possible.