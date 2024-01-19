Joy: cast, plot and everything we know

Joy is a Netflix movie that will dramatize the real-life, 10-year battle to make IVF possible for infertile couples, culminating in the birth of the world’s first ‘test-tube baby’, Louise Joy Brown in 1978.

This emotional one-off drama stars Jojo Rabbit’s Thomasin McKenzie as Jean Purdy, a young nurse and embryologist who helped unlock the puzzle of infertility and bring hope to millions of childless people in the future. James Norton also stars as scientist Robert Edwards and Bill Nighy is surgeon Patrick Steptoe, who both joined forces with Jean and overcame tremendous odds to turn the pioneering concept into reality.

Here’s everything you need to know about the powerful movie Joy on Netflix…

Louise Brown (above) was the world's first test tube baby in 1978. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Joy will premiere on Netflix in 2024. When a date is announced, we’ll update this page.

What is the plot of Joy?

Joy follows maverick visionaries Jean Purdy, a nurse and embryologist, scientist Robert Edwards and surgeon Patrick Steptoe, who teamed up to develop the process of in vitro fertilisation (IVF) which would allow infertile people to have babies. It shows their 10-year battle against huge odds and opposition and how their perseverance eventually paid off, resulting in the birth of Louise Joy Brown in 1978.

Joy cast — Thomasin McKenzie as Jean Purdy

Thomasin McKenzie plays nurse Jean Purdy in Joy. She started her career playing Astrid in The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies and went on to star as Elsa in the movie Jojo Rabbit. She’s also been in Totally Completely Fine, Life After Life, Eileen, The Power of the Dog, Last Night in Soho and Lost Girls.

Thomasin McKenzie plays Jean Purdy in Joy. (Image credit: Getty Images)

James Norton as Robert Edwards

James Norton plays scientist Robert Edwards. He's previously played killer Tommy Lee Royce in the gripping BBC1 crime drama Happy Valley and Alex Godman in McMafia. James has also starred in Little Women, Mr Jones, The Nevers, The Trial of Christine Keeler, Grantchester and Lady Chatterley’s Lover.

James Norton as Tommy Lee Royce in Happy Valley. (Image credit: BBC)

Bill Nighy as Patrick Steptoe

Bill Nighy plays surgeon Patrick Steptoe. He's had an incredible career, starring in hit movies such as Love Actually, Their Finest, The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel, The Constant Gardener, the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise, Pride and Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1. He will also star in the upcoming movies Dragonkeeper, The First Omen and The Beautiful Game.

Bill Nighy in The Beautiful Game. (Image credit: Netflix)

Is there a trailer for Joy?

No but if one is released, we’ll post it up on here for you to enjoy.

The real story behind the IVF brith of Louise Joy Brown in 1978

Louise Brown, the world's first IVF baby in 1978. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Louise Brown was the first child born via IVF and was dubbed the ‘world’s first test-tube baby’. IVF is where fertilisation takes place outside the body. Louise was born to Lesley and John Brown on July 25 1978, who had been trying to conceive for 10 years, and was given the middle name Joy by surgeon Patrick Steptoe, who delivered her by caesarean section. Louise is now an IVF ambassador, novelist and keynote speaker who hails the process as ‘the most remarkable medical breakthrough of the 20th century’.