Ladies First: A Story of Women in Hip-Hop — release date, trailer and everything we know about the Hip Hop docuseries

For the past several years, Netflix has produced several documentaries and limited series covering various aspects of Hip Hop culture. From detailing the music genre's progression since its inception through Hip-Hop Evolution to more artist centered works like Travis Scott: Look Mom I Can Fly and Biggie: I Got A Story To Tell, there's a little something for everyone through the streaming service. This continues with the four-part Ladies First: A Story of Women in Hip-Hop.

Though women are more prominent in Hip Hop than ever thanks to chart topping emcees like Megan Thee Stallion, Latto, Cardi B and Nicki Minaj, it wasn't always like that. Ladies First: A Story of Women in Hip-Hop explores the journey of female rappers from the past to the present.

For those interested in the docuseries, here's everything we know.

All four episodes of Ladies First: A Story of Women in Hip-Hop debut on Netflix in both the US and UK on Wednesday, August 9.

Ladies First: A Story of Women in Hip-Hop plot

Here is the official synopsis from Netflix:

"This timely limited doc series recontextualizes the irrepressible women of hip hop and their role in the genre’s 50 years by reinserting them into the canon where they belong: at the center, from day one to present day. Each of the four installments features a parade of iconic emcees like MC Lyte, Queen Latifah and Rah Digga, up and comers and artists currently at the top of the charts like Latto and Tierra Whack alongside key figures from record labels, stylists and journalists. By giving flowers to originators like Sha-Rock and Roxanne Shante or hearing real talk from contemporary superstars like Saweetie and Coi Leray, Ladies First: A Story of Women in Hip-Hop contextualizes the history of the music that changed the world within the wider social, racial and political landscape of the times and, crucially, through a female lens."

Ladies First: A Story of Women cast

Alongside music industry executives and journalists, Ladies First: A Story of Women in Hip-Hop features several interviews with various female emcees stretching the spectrum of Hip Hop. This includes:

Latto

Tiera Whack

Queen Latifah

Sha-Rock

Roxanne Shante

MC Lyte

Remy Ma

Yo-Yo

Da Brat

Bahamadia

Coi Leray

Monie Love

Rapsody

Chika

and more

Ladies First: A Story of Women trailer

Watch the official trailer for Ladies First: A Story of Women in Hip-Hop directly below:

How to watch Ladies First: A Story of Women

Ladies First: A Story of Women in Hip-Hop is going to be exclusively available through Netflix, so you have to have a Netflix plan in order to watch. The video streaming service has three tiers ranging from $6.99 to $19.99 a month in the US.