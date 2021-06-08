Local Now: Free shows, movies and local news online

Local news and content are some of the most valuable and trusted sources of information for viewers, and Local Now, a new free, ad-supported (AVOD) streaming service, is putting it front and center.

Local Now launched in April by Allen Media Group, which is owned by media mogul Byron Allen. It uses proprietary software and artificial intelligence to be able to curate local content based on where a viewer is located. Premium content is also available as both library titles and live offerings.

Here’s all that you need to know about Local Now.

What is Local Now?

According to Byron Allen, the founder and CEO of Allen Media Group, Local Now’s parent company, Local Now is “the most localized news and entertainment free-streaming service” out there.

Viewers can access live local news, sports, weather and traffic, with Local Now curating and aggregating the content based on where a viewer is located. Users can also get greater localization and personalization with the creation of a “My Stream” channel.

In addition to the local content, Local Now offers more than 325 streaming channels that gives viewers access to premium TV shows and movies.

What channels are available on Local Now?

The makeup of Local Now’s more than 325 streaming channels include at least one channel from every designated market in the U.S., including channels from Allen Media Broadcasting, E.W. Scripps, Meredith Broadcasting and Cox Media Group.

There’s also access to premium streaming channels like Newsy, Yahoo Finance, Court TV, Black News Channel, Bloomberg and Cheddar. Other channels are available from The Weather Channel, Entertainment Studios Motion Pictures, Lionsgate, Cinedigm, Gravitas, OTTera and more.

What devices are Local Now available one?

Viewers can access Local Now on a range of devices that include Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, Apple TV, Samsung, Vizio and Hisense smart TVs, and Android and iOS devices.

It is also available through vMVPD services like Sling TV, Dish and Xuomo.

Where is Local Now available?

Local Now is available in more than 220 cities in the U.S., claiming that it has at least one local channel from every designated market in the country.

Local Now is not available to any markets outside of the U.S. at this time. Those outside of the U.S. seeking to access local channels can do so by using services like VPNs.