Local Now free streaming service adds 12 new channels

Local Now, a recently launched free, AVOD streaming service from media mogul Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group, has announced a new partnership with OTTera Inc. that will bring 12 new streaming channels to its program lineup.

Local Now first hit the market in April, designed to provide users with access to both local and premium content, utilizing proprietary software and artificial intelligence to curate content based on the user’s zip code.

The partnership with OTTera will bring these 12 streaming channels to the AVOD service:

Canela TV, featuring more than 8,000 hours of premium Spanish and English content;

Motorvision TV is dedicated to the automotive world, providing motorsports, car lifestyle shows, documentaries and more;

POD TV is a channel dedicated to airing podcast video episodes;

Space Channel provides premium news and entertainment related to space;

Party Tyme Karaoke is a channel that offers more than 20,000 songs;

DrinkTV celebrates the best in drinks culture;

The Love Destination, a channel with programming dedicated to love, dating and relationships;

Cooking Panda is a cooking channel;

Channel Fight offers content from material artists and includes sports combat highlights and fight documentaries;

Treehouse Gaming Network highlights content creators playing popular video games like Minecraft, Fortnite and more; and

Novocomedy, which features pranks, home videos, hidden cameras and animated shows for people to enjoy.

With these additions, Local Now has more than 325 channels, including a Local Now channel in every DMA in the U.S. The streamer also has more than 10,000 movies, TV shows and documentaries, including content that features Kevin Hart, Adam Sandler, Meryl Streep, Samuel L. Jackson, Ryan Reynolds, Chadwick Boseman, Jennifer Aniston, Queen Latifah and more.

“Whether you’re looking for a new car, a great recipe or the latest video episode of your favorite podcast, we’re pleased to say that you can find it all on our free streaming service Local Now,” says Byron Allen, founder, chairman and CEO of Local Now parent company Allen Media Group. “We’re thrilled to announce this partnership with OTTera as we continue to rapidly expand our content and channels.”

AVOD services have grown in popularity recently. Joining Local Now as free, ad-supported services are the likes of Tubi, The Roku Channel and IMDb TV. Major streaming platforms like HBO Max, Paramount Plus and Peacock also offer ad-supported versions at discounted prices for consumers.