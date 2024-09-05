Midnight Sun: everything we know about the animated series

The Twilight Saga took the world by storm. Stephenie Meyer's love story about a high school student who falls for a teen vampire went from a bestselling four-book series to a five-movie franchise that earned more than $3 billion at the global box office. Now Netflix is set to adapt the latest book, 2020's Midnight Sun, into an animated series.

The first four books in The Twilight Saga, Twilight, New Moon, Eclipse and Breaking Dawn, were all told from Bella Swan's point of view. In Midnight Sun, the story from Twilight comes to life from vampire Edward Cullen's perspective. Written 15 years after Twilight, Midnight Sun was celebrated by fans, including some (like me) who believed that the more mature narrative surpassed the original.

Midnight Sun was in early development at Lionsgate in April 2023 and a year later the studio confirmed that it would be an animated series. It now has a straight-to-series order at Netflix as development continues, with Sinead Daly (Tell Me Lies, The Walking Dead: World Beyond) set as a writer and executive producer.

Here's everything we know about Midnight Sun.

Midnight Sun is currently in development so it will be a while before we have a release date for the animated series. When it launches, it will be available to stream on Netflix.

Midnight Sun premise

We don't have an official synopsis for the Netflix adaptation of Midnight Sun just yet, but we know that the book is a re-telling of Meyer's bestseller, Twilight. This time, however, the story is told from the perspective of vampire Edward Cullen.

Through this new perspective, fans are able to understand what Edward was feeling and thinking when he first met Bella Swan. He explains what it was like to be near her and how he had to escape, but more importantly, he is able to explain what his life was like when he became a vampire and how it changed when he met Bella.

Midnight Sun cast

We're excited to learn who will be voicing Edward Cullen, Bella Swan and the rest of the Midnight Sun cast. As soon as the voice cast has been announced, we'll have all of the details for you right here.

Midnight Sun trailer

Since production on the project hasn't started yet, we don't expect to see a trailer for Midnight Sun for a while. As soon as one is available though, we'll have it for you right here.