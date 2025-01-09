Mussolini: Son Of The Century: release date, cast, plot, trailer and everything we know

Mussolini: Son Of The Century is a drama about the rise to power of the infamous Italian dictator.

Mussolini: Son Of The Century is a period drama series that chronicles the birth of Fascism in Italy and shows how dictator Benito Mussolini rose to power in the 1920s. Based on the 2018 novel "M: Son of the Century: A Novel" by Antonio Scurati and starring Luca Marinelli as Mussolini, the Italian-language drama also explores his relationships with his wife Rachele, played by Benedetta Cimatti, and his lover Margherita Sarfatti (Barbara Chichiarelli).

Here's everything you need to know about the Sky Atlantic series Mussolini: Son Of The Century…

Mussolini: Son of the Century is an eight-part series that will premiere on Sky Atlantic and NOW from Tuesday February 4 2025. We'll update on US and international release dates.

Is there a trailer?

Yes the trailer for Mussolini: Son of the Century starts with the dictator declaring, “My name is Mussolini Benito Amilcare Andrea and my time has come.” It shows his lust for power and hints at how he will rise to power as the violent leader of the fascist revolution. Take a look below...

Mussolini: Son of the Century plot

This Italian-language period drama chronicles Fascism in Italy from its stat in 1919 and shows how dictator Benito Mussolini (Luca Marinelli), also called Il Duce, rose to power in 1920s Italy. It follows through to Mussolini’s infamous speech in parliament following the murder of socialist Giacomo Matteotti in 1925. The story also explores his relationships with his wife Rachele, played by Benedetta Cimatti, and his lover Margherita Sarfatti (Barbara Chichiarelli).

Mussolini: Son of the Century cast — Luca Marinelli as Mussolini

in Mussolini: Son of the Century, 40-year-old Italian actor Luca Marinelli plays the power-hungry dictator. He has also starred in in The Old Guard, They Call Me Jeeg Robot and The Eight Mountains.

Luca Marinelli plays Mussolini. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Who else is starring?

Other cast in Mussolini: Son of the Century are Rachele, played by Benedetta Cimatti as Mussolini's wife Rachele,and Barbara Chichiarelli plays his lover Margherita Sarfatti. Francesco Russo, Federico Majorana, Gaetano Bruno and Fulvio Falzarano also star. Massimo De Lorenzo, Lorenzo Zurzolo, Vincenzo Nemolato, Gianmarco Vettori, Gabriele Falsetta, Maurizio Lombardi, Daniele Trombetti, Gianluca Gobbi, Alberto Astorri, Paolo Pierobon and Federico Mainardi round out the cast.

Behind the scenes and more on Mussolini: Son of the Century

Mussolini: Son of the Century is written by Stefano Bises (Gomorrah, The New Pope, ZeroZeroZero, Speravo de morì prima) and Davide Serino (1992, 1993, Il Re – The king, Exterior Night), with the series outline by Stefano Bises, Davide Serino and Antonio Scurati, the series will tell the events with historical accuracy, with every event, character, dialogue and speech documented or witnessed by multiple sources.

It's directed by BAFTA-winning Joe Wright (Darkest Hour, Atonement, Cyrano) and is produced by Sky Studios and Lorenzo Mieli for The Apartment, a Fremantle group company, in co-production with Pathé, in association with Small Forward Productions, in collaboration with Fremantle, CINECITTÀ S.p.A. and Sky.

The soundtrack is composed by Tom Rowlands, also known for being part of the British electronic music duo The Chemical Brothers, pioneers who brought big beat to the forefront of pop culture, topping charts worldwide. They are multi-award winners, with 6 Grammy Awards, 1 Brit Award, 1 MTV Europe Music Award, and 1 NME Award.

All about Benito Mussolini

Benito Mussolini the Italian dictator before and during World War Two. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Born in 1883, Benito Mussolini initially carved out a career as a journalist and was thrown out of the Italian Socialist Party for advocating for military intervention in World War One. He founded the National Fascist Party in 1919 and rose to power, becoming the Prime Minister of Italy in 1922. He then transformed Italy into a dictatorship and took on the title Il Duce, or the leader, from 1925. Mussolini ruled Italy with an iron fist, using a vast network of spies and secret policemen and banning any opposition and free press to maintain control, and he allied with Hitler during World War Two. He was deposed by Italian King Victor Emmanuel III in 1943 and was killed by communist partisans in 1945, trying to flee to Switzerland as the end of the war neared. Mussolini’s body was publicly displayed to prove he was dead.