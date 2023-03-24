Obsession: release date, cast, plot of Netflix's erotic thriller

Things will be getting very steamy in Obsession, Netflix's raunchy new four-part erotic thriller about a man who starts an affair with his son's girlfriend.

A contemporary adaptation of Josephine Hart’s 1991 novella, "Damage", Obsession, the miniseries stars Richard Armitage and Charlie Murphy, in a tale of lies, lust and forbidden love.

There are sure to be plenty of on-screen bedroom antics over the course of the limited series, yet you don't need to be a family counselor to know this is the kind of relationship that might not have a happy ending.

Adapted for the screen by Noughts and Crosses writer by Benji Walters and Morgan Lloyd-Malcolm alongside directors Glenn Leyburn and Lisa Barros D’Sa, the series will be produced by Gina Carter, who previously worked on See How They Run and 24 Hour Party People.

Here's everything we know about a drama that's sure to leave very little to the imagination...

The four-part miniseries will premiere on Netflix on Thursday April 13, 2023.

Richard Armitage plays top surgeon, William Farrow (Image credit: Getty)

Obsession plot

A synopsis from Netflix reads as a follows...

"Obsession is a thrilling and seductive limited series about erotic obsession and forbidden desire. A contemporary adaptation of Josephine Hart’s novella titled 'Damage', Obsession centres around a dangerous love triangle that emerges when the enigmatic Anna Barton embarks on a passionate affair with her fiancé’s father, William. While Anna fights to sustain both relationships, William is drawn into an obsessive spiral. But how long can they keep their secret hidden before someone gets hurt?"

This isn't the first time Hart's book has been adapted for the screen with Jeremy Irons and Juliet Binoche playing the leading roles in a critically-acclaimed 1992 film Damage. Miranda Richardson was nominated for an Oscar and picked up a Best Supporting Actress BAFTA for her portrayal of William's wife, Ingrid.

Charlie Murphy has previously starred as Jessie Eden in Peaky Blinders (Image credit: BBC)

Obsession cast

The Hobbit star Richard Armitage plays William and it won't be his first Netflix show, after playing a leading role in Stay Close and The Stranger in recent years.

Meanwhile Irish actress Charlie Murphy, whose CV includes hit British shows such as Happy Valley and Peaky Blinders will play the enigmatic Anna Barton.

The cast is completed by Indira Varma (Game of Thrones) who plays William's wife Ingrid, Rish Shah (Ms. Marvel) who plays William's son and Anna's boyfriend, Jay, and Pippa Bennett-Warner (Gangs of London, Roadkill) who plays Anna's pal Peggy.

Marion Bailey — who played the Queen Mother in The Crown — also plays a crucial role as Anna's mother.

Is there an Obsession trailer?

There's a 10 second teaser, which Richard Armitage has shared...