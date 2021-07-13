'Robson and Jim’s Icelandic Fly-Fishing Adventure' — release date, premise, and everything you need to know

Robson and Jim’s Icelandic Fly-Fishing Adventure is a new 3-part series where we see Grantchester star Robson Green and actor Jim Murray, who is currently filming a new Apple TV mini-series Masters Of The Air, bring their highly contagious energy and enthusiasm on their adventure to Iceland — one of the best places in the world to go fly-fishing.

For this pair, fishing is more than just a hobby. Robson Green, who has also appeared in Extreme Fishing with Robson Green, reveals how much fishing has benefitted his mental health. On the Robson Green website, he says, “I needed something in life that made sense and, for me, fishing makes sense. Early on in my acting career, I was reckless. It was all about Robson. But I’ve learned so much from fishing and have an inner peace now that had been missing.”

For Jim, his love of fishing also helped him cope after the death of his eight-month-old daughter, Ella Jayne. Telling the Robson Green website, he said: “When I lost my daughter, fly fishing dug me out of a deep, dark hole and has been an integral part of my life ever since.”

The series will start on Tuesday 13 July at 8pm on ITV4.

Where do Robson and Jim go in Robson and Jim’s Icelandic Fly-Fishing Adventure?

To begin their exploration, they arrive in Iceland at the beginning of the salmon season to start their search for the iconic Wild Atlantic Salmon. However, they discover that finding them is far more difficult than they thought.

Amongst the picturesque scenery of Iceland, we see Robson and Jim’s close friendship and humour radiate through the screen, as well as their passion and drive for fishing.

Is there a trailer?

Not yet, but we will add one to this page as soon as it has been released.