Sam — A Saxon: release date, cast, plot and all about the true-life drama following a black East German cop

Sam — A Saxon is a German-language series coming to Disney Plus in spring 2023 which tells the fascinating real-life story of Samuel Njankouo Meffire who was the first black policeman in East Germany.

Starring Malick Bauer as Sam, the seven-part series shows his meteoric rise to fame as he became the symbol of a 'new Germany' after the fall of the Berlin Wall and the Iron Curtain, plus his equally spectacular fall from grace which saw him end up behind bars.

Here’s everything you need know about Sam — A Saxon, the first German Disney+ Original Series to launch on the streaming-service...

Sam — A Saxon is set in East Germany at a time of optimism as the Berlin Wall falls. (Image credit: Disney Plus)

Sam – A Saxon is seven-part series released on Disney Plus from Wednesday April 26 2023.

Sam — A Saxon plot

Sam — A Saxon follows Samuel Meffire (Malick Bauer) who joins the police force after his father’s murder. He rises to fame and, after the fall of the Berlin Wall, becomes the face of an anti-racism campaign and a media sensation. However, Sam’s life then takes a dramatic turn and he finds himself behind bars after becoming an internationally wanted criminal and branded Germany’s ‘public enemy number one’.

Sam — A Saxon cast — Malick Bauer as Sam

Leading the cast of Sam — A Saxon is Malick Bauer who plays the ground-breaking black policeman who turned to crime. Malick has also starred in Tatort, Wir, Frau Jordan Stellt Gleich and Mutter Kundigt.

Malick Bauer in Sam — A Saxon. (Image credit: Disney Plus)

Who else is starring in Sam — A Saxon

Sam — A Saxon also stars Tyron Ricketts as Alex, Sam's mentor, with whom he shares the experience of being a black German. Svenja Jung, Luise von Finckh, Carina Wiese, Paula Essam, Ivy Quainoo, Thorsten Merten, Martin Brambach, Nyamandi Adrian, Aristo Luis and Daniel Klare also star.

Behind the scenes and more

International Emmy Award-winner Jörg Winger (Deutschland 83/86/89) is series showrunner for Sam — A Saxon. Sebastian Werninger (Big Window Productions) and Tyron Ricketts (Panthertainment) are also the producers of the seven-part miniseries.

Lead directors of Sam — A Saxon are Soleen Yusef (House Without Roof, Deutschland 89) and Sarah Blaßkiewitz (Precious Ivie), Head writers are Jörg Winger and Christoph Silber who co-wrote the Sam — A Saxon scripts along with the show's Writers Room (Malina Nnendi Nwabuonwo, Toks Körner, Tyron Ricketts, Soleen Yusef and Carolin Würfel).

The drama is sponsored by the German Motion Picture Fund (GMPF) and Medienbord Berlin Brandenburg.

Is there a trailer for Sam — A Saxon?

No but keep checking this page and if and when Disney Plus releases one, we’ll post it on here.