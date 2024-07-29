SEAL Team season 7: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the drama series

Many fans are eagerly awaiting the chance to thank the Paramount Plus original SEAL Team for its service, as the military drama is set to air its final season this summer.

It has been quite the journey for SEAL Team, which originally premiered as a CBS drama in 2017 and ran on the network for three and a half seasons before making the move over to Paramount Plus. Seven seasons is nothing to scoff at for any show, as SEAL Team has clearly built up a supporting audience to watch these missions and the characters they’ve come to know and love.

Before we find out how the series ends, here is everything you need to know about SEAL Team season 7.

Sunday, August 11, will see the first two episodes of SEAL Team season 7 premiere exclusively on Paramount Plus in the US and Canada; it will premiere on Monday, August 12, in Australia.

The final season will consist of 10 episodes in total, with one new episode premiering every Sunday following the two-episode season premiere on August 11.

As a Paramount Plus original, the only way you can watch SEAL Team is if you are a Paramount Plus subscriber. For US consumers, either the Paramount Plus Essential or Paramount Plus with Showtime plan will give you access to the episodes as soon as they air.

SEAL Team season 7 cast

Enlisting for the final season of SEAL Team are series regulars David Boreanaz (Bones) as Jason Hayes, Neil Brown Jr. (Insecure) as Ray Perry, AJ Buckley (CSI: NY) as Sonny Quinn, Toni Trucks (Franklin & Bash) as Lisa Davis and Raffi Barsoumian (DC's Legends of Tomorrow) as Omar Hamza.

Joining the cast for the final season is Beau Knapp (The Bikeriders) in the role of Drew Franklin, a Chief Petty Officer with a checkered history who is placed on Bravo team.

SEAL Team season 7 plot

Here is the official plot for the final season of SEAL Team from Paramount Plus:

"In the final season, Jason Hayes struggles to balance his warrior's existence with the responsibilities of single fatherhood. Ray Perry, his trusted second in command, questions whether he will be able to leave the battlefield behind as his retirement nears. Dedicated door-kicker Sonny Quinn battles against changing tides as Jason and Ray's shifting focus means that other teammates must shoulder more responsibility. Both Omar Hamza and Drew Franklin find diving into work an effective way to distance themselves from their past traumas. Vital to mission success is Lieutenant Lisa Davis, a no-nonsense officer who ushers the team into a new era of warfare against powerful rivals for supremacy on the world stage. Ripped away from their loved ones at a moment's notice to be deployed across the globe, Bravo team remains dedicated to their duties. Even in the face of overwhelming odds, they know this is the price to keep the families they left behind safe."

SEAL Team season 7 trailer

Watch the official trailer for SEAL Team season 7 right here: