Silent Witness Season 24 — release date, cast, plot, trailer and all you need to know

Silent Witness Season 24 will see Emilia Fox return as Dr Nikki Alexander, who’s been in the BBC1 crime hit since 2004.

Also back is David Caves as Jack Hodgson, but there’s big changes following the departure of two fan favourites at the end of the last series.

Clarissa Mullery (played by Liz Carr) and Dr Thomas Chamberlain (Richard Lintern) both left the hugely popular long-running series.

Lawrence Till, Executive Producer, BBC Studios Production, says: “Silent Witness has always attracted talented writers, directors and actors and we have prepared five exciting and distinctive stories told across ten episodes. We are delighted that filming is underway.”

Here’s everything we know about the new series...



The BBC is yet to confirm a release date for Silent Witness Season 24. However, if it follows past series we expect it to begin in January 2022. Listed below are the options for watching past series of Silent Witness.

Silent Witness cast



Emilia Fox and David Caves are both back as Nikki and Jack. In big Silent Witness news it’s been revealed that Jason Wong (The Gentleman, Chimerica, Strangers) is playing pathologist Adam Yuen. He’s billed as a “a confident, bright and keen pathologist who’s constantly striving to be the best, he immediately rubs Nikki and Jack up the wrong way”.

Jason says: “I am so excited to be joining Silent Witness, like everyone else I have been a huge fan of the show for years and to be becoming part of the family feels like a huge privilege. I can't wait for audiences to see all we have in store for them in this new series.”

Emilia adds: “It’s fantastic to be back filming Series 24 of Silent Witness with five terrific new storylines, our wonderful crew, great new casts for each story and to be welcoming the very lovely and talented Jason Wong to the Lyell team, who is an absolute joy to work with!”

What’s the plot for the new series?

We only have a small amount of detail so far. We know that Adam’s arrival is going to cause issues for Nikki and Jack. Now, there appears to be a hint of a possible romance between Nikki and Jack. The BBC teases that “when ghosts from the past emerge, the two are forced increasingly close to one another”. Does this imply they might become an item?

Is there a Silent Witness Season 24 trailer?

Bit early yet — watch this space.