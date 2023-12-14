Small Town, Big Story: cast, plot and everything you need to know

Small Town, Big Story is set in a small town in Ireland with a big secret to hide. And things get tough when a Hollywood production decides to shoot a movie on their doorstep, threatening to uncover truths that have stayed hidden since the turn of the Millennium.

Created and directed by Bridesmaids star Chris O’Dowd, the series stars Mad Men’s Christina Hendricks as Wendy Patterson, a local girl turned hot-shot TV presenter, and Paddy Considine as local doctor Seamus Proctor, who is a pillar of the community.

Here’s everything you need to know about the series Small Town, Big Story…

Small Town, Big Story is a six-part series launching on Sky Max and NOW in 2024. As soon as a release date is announced, we’ll update you on here, plus details on its US release and channel.

Is there a trailer for Small Town, Big Story?

Not yet but if and when Sky releases one, we’ll post it up on this page.

Small Town, Big Story plot

The residents of Drumban, a small rural village on the border of Ireland and ‘another world’, have been keeping a huge secret since the eve of the Millennium. But then a big Hollywood production team arrives to film an epic drama in the village and throws the area into the spotlight. Can the residents, a collection of ‘rattled misfits’, keep long-buried truths from being revealed to the world?

Small Town, Big Story cast — Christina Hendricks as Wendy Patterson

Christina Hendricks plays local girl done good Wendy, who’s now a Hollywood TV producer. She’s best known for her role as Joan Harris in the hit show Mad Men but she’s also starred in Bad Girls, Bad Santa 2, Ginger and Rosa, The Buccaneers and Tin Star and voiced characters in animations such as Robot Chicken, Solar Opposites, Scoob and Tinker Bell and the Pirate Fairy.

Christina Hendricks plays journalist Wendy Patterson in Small Town, Big Story. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Who else is starring in Small Town, Big Story?

Small Town, Big Story has a great cast. Paddy Considine is Drumban’s doctor Seamus Proctor. He’s starred in House of the Dragon, The Third Day and The Outsider.

Paul Tylak, David Pearse, Jamie Michie, Ruth McCabe, Ruth Codd and Eileen Walsh round out the cast.