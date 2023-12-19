Stranger Things: The First Shadow — everything you need to know about the stage adaptation

Stranger Things: The First Shadow is now playing at the Phoenix Theatre.

Stranger Things: The First Shadow is the truly nail-biting stage show based on the hit Netflix TV series, and takes us back to Hawkins in 1959.

Before Mike, Will, Eleven and the rest of The Party came onto the scene, Hawkins dark history was beginning and it all started with the arrival of the Creel family and their disturbed son Henry, who we all know becomes Vecna during the events of Stranger Things season 4.

It serves as a prequel and origin story, focusing on some familiar faces as well as some brand new ones to tell the tale of Henry's descent into madness, and the sinister things that were going on.

The show was written by Stranger Things creators The Duffer Brothers alongside Jack Thorne and Kate Trefry and was directed by Stephen Daldry. Together they have created a brilliant show that's a must-see for fans!

Here's everything you need to know about it...

Where to see Stranger Things: The First Shadow

The stage show is playing at the Phoenix Theatre in London from now until August 2024, so you've got plenty of time to grab your tickets!

Shows play at 2 pm or 7 pm, with a 3 pm show on Sundays and ticket prices start from £20. For more information on tickets and availability, check Fever's website.

What is the plot of Stranger Things: The First Shadow?

The play opens in Hawkins in 1959, long before the events of the TV series. At the time, the small town had relatively ordinary troubles, but the arrival of Henry Creel and his family threatens to disrupt all of that.

We follow a young Joyce Maldonado and Jim Hopper who are both dealing with their fair share of ordinary, non-supernatural related drama like their car refusing to start, or wanting to escape from this small town. But soon enough those things will be the least of their worries.

When Henry Creel arrives at Hawkins, he seems like your average shy, socially awkward teenager, but things soon take a very dark turn...

Who's in the cast of Stranger Things: The First Shadow?

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Below is a list of the main cast members for Stranger Things: The First Shadow. Many of these cast members have appeared in movies and TV shows.

Interestingly, Stranger Things: The First Shadow marked the stage debut for Louis McCartney, who played the tense and villainous role of Henry Creel, and he definitely gives a stand out performance in this!

Oscar Lloyd as Jim Hopper Jr

Isabella Pappas as Joyce Maldonado

Christopher Buckley as Bob Newby

Ella Karuna Williams as Patty Newby

Louis McCartney as Henry Creel

Patrick Vaill as Dr Brenner

Will Stranger Things: The First Shadow be on Netflix?

At the moment, we don't know whether a recorded version of the play will be available to watch on the streaming service. It is currently playing exclusively in London, but if it reaches a wider audience, we'll be sure to let you know!

Is there a trailer?

There is! Take a look at the short 50 second teaser below, it doesn't give much away but it sure is intense...