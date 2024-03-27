Sue Perkins: Lost In Thailand — everything you need to know

Sue Perkins: Lost In Thailand is the next of Sue's travel shows for Channel 5.

Sue Perkins: Lost In Thailand sees the comedian on her travels again for Channel 5. Sue is heading to Southeast Asia for her latest travelogue. She will travel from Chiang Mai in the highlands to the beautiful beaches of Phuket before finishing her journey in the country’s capital Bangkok. And along the way, she’ll try out everything from abseiling into underground caves to exploring stunning coral reefs.

“I’m thrilled to get another opportunity to explore the world with Channel 5, and Thailand did not disappoint,” says Sue.

”I took on new challenges, immersed myself in the culture and wandered the wilds of the jungle. But what I love most about traveling is the people you meet along the way, and we met some wonderful people on this adventure. I can’t wait for you to see it.”

Here’s everything you need to know about Sue Perkins: Lost in Thailand…

Sue Perkins: Lost in Thailand is a three-part series that will launch on Channel 5 in the Uk and probably Paramount Plus internationally some time in 2024.

There’s no confirmed release date at the moment but when we hear of any updates we’ll post it here.

Locations and what happens in Sue Perkins: Lost in Thailand

For Sue Perkins: Lost in Thailand, Sue will explore three very different regions of Thailand, starting off in Chiang Mai in the distant foothills of the Himalayas. There, she conquers her fears to abseil deep underground into a limestone cave.

Next, she’s off to the island of Phuket to swim around its coral reefs and check out its last remaining bit of rainforest.

Then, Sue ends her journey in Bangkok, embracing its colourful chaos and venturing into the subtropical countryside surrounding the capital. She will meet extraordinary locals and embed herself in local culture.

Is there a trailer?

Not yet but if and when one is released, we’ll put it up on this page for you to enjoy.

Behind the scenes and more on Sue Perkins: Lost In Thailand

Sue Perkins: Lost in Thailand was commissioned by Adrian Padmore, Commissioning Editor, Non-Scripted UK Originals, Channel 5 & Paramount+ and produced by Jess Ives and Series Edited by Grace Kitto for Coming Up Roses. It's directed by Jason Holmes and Executive Producer is Oliver Wright.

“Sue is the perfect mix of inquisitive traveler and funny tour guide to take us off the beaten track in the incredible Kingdom of Thailand,” says Adrian Padmore, Commissioning Editor of Channel 5 and Paramount Plus.

Oliver Wright, Creative Director, Coming Up Roses adds: “We are very proud of this series. Sue is quite wonderful in it, engaging passionately with every step of her Thai journey. She makes us laugh one minute, then cry the next as she explores every element of Thai life, getting to the heart of its incredible landscapes, wildlife and people.”

All about Sue Perkins

Sue Perkins and her creative partner Mel Giedroyc formed the comedy duo Mel and Sue and co-hosted the shows Light Lunch and Late Lunch. They then had their own daytime chat show Mel and Sue before hosting The Generation Game.

Sue appeared on Celebrity Big Brother in 2002 and won the reality series Maestro in 2008, where she had to conduct an orchestra. She and Mel presented The Great British Bake Off for seven seasons and in 2019 Sue fronted the travelogue Japan with Sue Perkins, plus Sue Perkins: Lost in Alaska early in 2024.

In 2021 Sue took part in The Masked Singer, as Dragon, and finished fifth. She’s also been on Perfectly Legal, World’s Most Dangerous Roads, All Roads Lead Home, Insert Name Here, Last Christmas and The Mekong River with Sue Perkins. She and Mel starred in the comedy series Hitmen.