That's My Jam UK — air date, host, celebrities, trailer and how it works

That's My Jam is a crazy music gameshow, hosted by comedian Mo Gilligan, that puts a British spin on the US format hosted by Jimmy Fallon.

Mo will be joined by a whole host of celebrities, including former EastEnders star Patsy Palmer, Tom Grennan, Salt N Pepa, Jason Derulo and some of the cast of Selling Sunset, to play games such as Slay It Don’t Spray It, where they must compete to guess the lyrics of a song or be sprayed in the face with water.

“It’s such a fun show,” says Mo. “I guess the unique point is that people at home can really play along too, and you’ll see some of your favorite celebrities do things you’ve never seen before. They’re putting their musical knowledge to the test but also pushing their performance abilities. It’s probably the first show I’ve done where everyone’s just having fun throughout. It’s just non-stop laughing and good vibes.”

Here’s everything you need to know about That's My Jam on BBC One…

The first episode of That's My Jam will air on Saturday, December 17 at 9.15 pm on BBC One before it becomes available on BBCiPlayer. It's an eight-part series playing out every Saturday night.

Is there a trailer for That's My Jam?

Yes, there's a trailer for the British version of That's My Jam. Featuring Mo Gilligan as the host and stars like Alesha Dixon and Michelle Visage. It looks like so much fun so do take a peek below...

That's My Jam — how it works

That’s My Jam is based on the US show hosted by Jimmy Fallon. The series sees celebrities take on super-sized musical challenges, for example singing Stormzy lyrics in the style of a Disney princess. The games include The Wheel of Impossible Karaoke, Magic Mic, Musical Genre Challenge, Take On Mo and Undercover Covers and Slay It, Don’t Spray It!

That’s My Jam — which celebrities are appearing on the show?

Alesha Dixon competes in the first episode of That's My Jam. (Image credit: ITV)

That's My Jam kicks off with the first episode on December 17 which sees Alesha Dixon, Michelle Visage, podcaster Jenna Ushkowitz and Glee actor Kevin McHale up for the challenges.

Later episodes feature Nicole Scherzinger, Kimberly Wyatt, The Office’s Lucy Davis, EastEnders star Patsy Palmer, Donny Osmond and musician Tom Grennan.

There’s also singer-songwriter Aloe Blacc, Glee’s Amber Riley, musician Becky Hill, actor and musician Billy Boyd, actress Camilla Luddington (Grey’s Anatomy), Salt N Pepa’s Cheryl James and Sandra Denton, Grey’s Anatomy’s Chris Carmack and Selling Sunset stars Chrishell Stause and Mary Fitzgerald.

Drag star Courtney Act is also taking part, along with actor and comedian David Koechner (The Office,) comedian Gina Yashere, Jason Derulo, NSYNC’s Joey Fatone, comedian Reggie Watts, presenter Ricki Lake, Boyz II Men’s Shawn Stockman and Wanya Morris, The Vivienne, rugby player Thom Evans, actor Tom Ellis (Lucifer) and musician Tom Grennan.

Interview: Mo Gilligan on hosting That's My Jam

Mo Gilligan is the happy host of That's My Jam. (Image credit: BBC)

Comedian Mo Gilligan shot to fame with The Big Narstie Show. He was a judge on The Masked Singer UK and The Masked Dancer UK and appears on Celebrity Gogglebox. He also has his own show The Lateish Show with Mo Gilligan. He’s also presented Mo Gilligan: There’s Mo to Life, Travel Man: 48 Hours in..., and he has also hosted The Brit Awards.

Here Mo tells us his take on the new music game show, That's My Jam...

How would you describe That's My Jam?

Mo says "I’d like to describe it as the perfect hybrid of musical challenges with game show trivia, all moulded into one show, which is always fun, surprising, and totally energetic."

How does it feel to be given a primetime show like this?

"All the greats of British TV have been in that slot. British culture is weekend television. It’s a big deal. It’s the time when people clock off for the week, this is their weekend and they’re letting you entertain them a little bit. So having that primetime slot on BBC One is a massive deal and the fact that BBC and Universal trusted me and wanted me to be on board, I can’t begin to explain how much that means."

What do you think audiences will take from it?

"The show is really cool because it’s all about music — and the music is timeless. A new generation will discover the old school and at the same time, the old school discovering the new school. I mean that’s the coolest thing — that people can play along at home with friends and family and test their musical knowledge together."

What’s your favourite game on the show?

"Probably Wheel of Impossible Karaoke — it really kicks off the show. And I think there are some performances in the series that are absolutely mind-blowing. The cool thing about this show is that you have actual musicians playing these games. They are having fun while playing these performance games and that allows audiences at home get to see a whole new side to the stars."

Tell us about the celebrities you have on it…

"Oh we’ve got some amazing celebrities. We’ve got names like Donny Osmond on the show, who’s one of the coolest guys. You’ve got other massive US stars like Jason Derulo on the show, but then you have people from the UK like Alesha Dixon and Becky Hill. There’s a great range of people — some of my favourites were Chrishell and Mary from Selling Sunset. I discovered Selling Sunset by accident, and I love it, so it was fantastic meeting them as well. Salt N Pepa, oh my gosh! Salt N Pepa on the show and they were my favourite guests! I’m sorry to anyone else, but I got to meet Salt N Pepa and they were so cool and so funny!"

What did Jimmy Fallon say to you about hosting the UK version?

"This is his project, so it’s amazing — the fact that he’s passed the baton is incredible, but I think the coolest thing is that he was really encouraging and told me to “do it your own way”. He said we have the American version and so we want the UK one to be the UK one. We don’t want you to replicate what we do. That felt really great to hear, especially from him."

What were the funniest moment on set?

"The funniest moment was Salt N Pepa playing Catch the Mic. I couldn’t stop laughing. Salt N Pepa are so nice and they’re so cool. They really remind me of my family, they feel like two of my aunties. But their competitiveness was hilarious and they’re such good sports — I think people are really going to enjoy seeing how competitive they are. Jason Derulo and Becky Hill as well — loads of funny moments with those two as well."