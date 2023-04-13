The 1% Club season 2: release date, host, prize and more

The 1% Club season 2 once again sees comedian Lee Mack host the logic quiz.

The first series was a big hit, mixing the Not Going Out star's humor with plenty of brain teasers. Lee received a nomination for a 2023 BAFTA for Best Entertainment Performance and he's promising more fun this time around.

Lee says: "What was interesting is the people on the show were both contestants and the audience and given my stand-up background, even though I haven't done it for seven years, that ability to work with the audience and joke with them, never goes away.

"But this is slightly different, comedy can be difficult at the best of times, never mind when someone is thinking about a difficult logic question. It's about trying to get the balance right, £100k is a life-changing amount of money so I did make sure there were no jokes towards the end."

Talking about working with the audience, Lee adds: "This is another reason I loved doing the show, my two favorite types of contestants are the impressive ones that stay all the way to the end and we get to know more about them and see how clever they are being able to get that far and being very good at it.

"Or the complete opposite, the people out at the beginning and just really enjoy the whole experience and are there for a laugh, there to enjoy themselves and have a night out. They know they’re not going to win but love the experience anyway. I like the two extremes this show gives you.”

Good news for anyone struggling to read the questions in the first series, they've made the graphics bigger this time!

Here's everything we know about the new series…

The 1% Club season 2 begins on ITV1 on Saturday 15 April at 9.25 pm. The series will run for eight 60-minute episodes.

How does The 1% Club work?

The makers explain: "In The 1% Club, 100 contestants begin every show — but to make it to the end and win the top prize of up to £100,000, contestants must correctly answer a question only 1% of the country would get right.

"Each contestant starts with £1,000 but, if they answer any question incorrectly, they are out of the game and their £1,000 goes straight into the Prize Pot for everyone get the chance of winning. The show starts by Lee asking a question that 90% of the country got right (based on a sample of answers given by 1,000 people across Britain) and then go on to ask questions that smaller and smaller percentages answered correctly.

"Each time contestants flunk their answers the prize money swells. As the questions get harder and the contestant's numbers dwindle, host Lee breaks the tension with his quick-fire wit, teasing the contestants as their brains do somersaults in the battle to make it to the end of the show and a shot at the prize pot."

What’s the most you can win?

£100,000. But you need to be brave and brainy!